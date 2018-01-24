Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 series get up to Rs 12,000 cashback with HDFC Bank: Here’s how it will work

Apple iPhone X official price in India is Rs 92,430 for the 64GB model. The HDFC Bank cashback offer brings down the price of iPhone X base model to Rs 80,430. Apple iPhone X official price in India is Rs 92,430 for the 64GB model. The HDFC Bank cashback offer brings down the price of iPhone X base model to Rs 80,430.

HDFC Bank is offering up to Rs 12,000 cashback on Apple products including, iPhone models, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. The offer can only be availed on EMI transactions, except for Apple Watch, which can be bought with cashback on non EMI transactions as well. Do note the cashback offer is available at select offline retail stores, and can’t be used to purchase products online via Flipkart, Amazon, etc. The offer is already live and will go on till March 11. The cashback will be credited to the user’s account within 90 business days.

Those purchasing the Apple iPhone X will get Rs 12,000 cashback. Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus are listed with a cashback offer of Rs 10,000. Buyers can avail Rs 3,000 cashback on iPhone 7, 7 Plus, while iPhone 6s and 6S Plus buyers will get Rs 2,000 cashback. Additionally, a cashback of Rs 1,000 can be availed on Apple iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5S. Apple iPad, Mac and Watch users will get Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 cashback respectively.

Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series are listed with some pretty good discounts on Amazon and Flipkart as well, though the sales last January 24. Amazon has 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC card buyers, though this is limited to Rs 1,500 per card. Citibank card users can get 10 per cent instant discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone X official price in India is Rs 92,430 for the 64GB model. The HDFC Bank cashback offer brings down the price of iPhone X base model to Rs 80,430. Meanwhile, users can get this variant for Rs 84,999 on Flipkart and at Rs 84,500 on Amazon. Under the cashback offer, iPhone X (256GB) can be bought at Rs 93,720, down from Rs 1,05,720. Apple iPhone X is the latest flagship from the company, and it comes with an edge-to-edge display, the Face Recognition feature and the dual rear cameras with dual OIS.

Apple iPhone 8 price in India is Rs 66,120 for the base 64GB model, while its 256GB storage variant sells at Rs 79,420. Under the cashback offer, users can buy the two models at Rs 56,120 and Rs 69,420 respectively. Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) new price is Rs 65,450, down from Rs 75,450. The 256GB storage option will be available at Rs 87,750, instead of Rs 88,750.

