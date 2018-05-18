Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus top two selling phones in March 2018, Redmi 5A third: Counterpoint

Apple’s iPhone X was the best selling smartphone globally during March this year, but Redmi 5A came in at number three. (Image source; Bloomberg) Apple’s iPhone X was the best selling smartphone globally during March this year, but Redmi 5A came in at number three. (Image source; Bloomberg)

Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus were the best selling smartphones globally during March this year, but Xiaomi’s budget Redmi 5A also made it to the top three for the first time, according to data from research firm Counterpoint. Counterpoint’s data showed that Samsung Galaxy S9 ranked ranked fifth in the world in the list of other premium smartphones which sold well in the month of March.

According to the report, titled ‘Market Pulse April Edition’, the iPhone X held a 3.5 per cent market share among all smartphones sold in March, followed by the iPhone 8 Plus which held a 2.3 per cent market share in terms of sales.

Counterpoint’s report shows that the best performing Android smartphone in March was Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A, which ranked third with a 1.8 per cent contribution to the global smartphone market in terms of sales. The iPhone X maintained its lead in the ultra-premium segment over the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, though the South Korean electronics maker doubled its numbers in terms of premium phone market share. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ both occupied 1.6 per cent each of global market share among smartphones.

Also read: How Apple’s new watch with e-SIM works

Following the Redmi 5A, the next best selling Android smartphone during March 2018 was Oppo’s A83 that was launched earlier in the year in January. Counterpoint estimates that Oppo, along with Vivo and Huawei could increase their dominance in the mid-ranged smartphone category, both in China and India. Samsung will lose out to these players both in entry-level devices as well as among mid-range phones, predicts the research firm. This report also shows that Xiaomi, Honor and Samsung accounted for almost half of the sales in the $100-199 price category (under Rs 15,000 category) and have helped push up the average selling price in markets like India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd