Apple iPhone X price: Here’s how much it costs around the world

Apple has launched the iPhone X, its most futuristic smartphone ever. The highly anticipated iPhone X comes with an OLED display and facial recognition technology. Apple’s iPhone X will be up for pre-order in India starting October 27, with sales to begin only on November 3.

The iPhone X won’t come cheap, though. The device will cost Rs 89,000 in India, making its the most expensive iPhone yet. That’s for the base unit with 64GB storage while the 256GB version will cost Rs 102,000. Clearly, India is one of the most expensive places to buy the iPhone X, with people paying more for the tenth anniversary edition phone than those living in the US or Hong Kong for the base unit.

However, the picture gets clear when you include local sales tax to calculate the final price of the iPhone. The iPhone prices in India and Hong Kong include sales tax but prices in US and Canada don’t include taxes. For instance, in the US, the price of the iPhone may vary from state-to-state. In California, the statewide tax is higher compared to Texas. In Delaware state, for instance, sales tax rate is currently zero per cent. The prices advertised on online stores and billboards exclude tax in the US. So yes, it isn’t always cheaper to buy electronics from the US. In the UK, if Apple is advertising the iPhone X for £ 999 (or approx Rs 84,743), it means the retail price includes VAT and other local taxes.

Here’s a breakdown of the cost of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus across the main markets, with prices taken from those countries’ official online Apple stores.

Apple iPhone X marks the tenth-anniversary of the iconic iPhone, which was first announced in 2007. The device has offers an edge-to-edge display and no home button. It unlocks using facial recognition tech and features wireless charging. Tim Cook also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the two new phones with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. They also feature all-new glass design and can be charged wirelessly,like the iPhone X. In addition, Apple also announced the third generation Watch and a 4K-ready Apple TV.

