Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s prices rise in India: Here is the full list

Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s series will all see their prices go up in India from February 5. Here is the full list of official prices for all iPhones in India. Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 6s series will all see their prices go up in India from February 5. Here is the full list of official prices for all iPhones in India.

Apple iPhone prices will be increased in India and these will be applicable from February 5, 2018, which is tomorrow. Apple India website is already reflecting the new prices for iPhones in India. Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will all see their prices go up. The rise in iPhone prices was expected as the Union Budget for 2018-2019 hiked the import duty on mobile phones from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

This customs duty applies to all phones which are manufactured outside India. Apple is currently assembling only the iPhone SE in India, which remains unaffected by the price change, if one goes by the listing on the company’s website. So what will be the new pricing for iPhones in India? Here’s the full of iPhone prices in India after the hike.

Apple iPhone X price in India now starts at Rs 92,430

Apple iPhone X will now start at Rs 92,430 for 64GB variant up from the Rs 89,000 price at which it was launched. The bigger 256GB variant will now cost Rs 105,720 in India, which is an increase from the Rs 102,000 pricing, which is a nearly 4 per cent hike on the original price. Apple iPhone X is the flagship phone from the company with its Face ID function, edge-to-edge Super Retina Display, Animojis, and dual rear camera with OIS on both sensors. Apple iPhone X is powered by the A11 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus price in India now starts at Rs 66,120

Apple iPhone 8 for 64GB storage will now start at Rs 66,120 in India up from the Rs 64,000 price at which it launched in September last year. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 8 will cost Rs 79,420 up from the Rs 77,000 price at which it was introduced. The bigger iPhone 8 Plus variant, which has a 5.5-inch display and dual rear camera will now start at Rs 75,450 up from the price of Rs 73,000. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus will now cost Rs 88,750 compared to the original price of 86,000. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are both powered by the same A11 Bionic chip as the iPhone X. Both have a glass and metal body and come with support for wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 8 series will now start at Rs 66,120 in India. (Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8 series will now start at Rs 66,120 in India. (Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus price in India starts at Rs 50,180

Apple iPhone 7 will now start at Rs 50,180 in India. The earlier MRP for this variant was officially listed as Rs 49,999. The iPhone 7 with 128GB storage will cost Rs 59,910 compared to the earlier official price of Rs 58,000. The bigger iPhone 7 Plus, which has a dual-rear camera like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X series, will now start at Rs 61,060 in India. The earlier pricing was Rs 59,000. The 128GB variant of this phone will be priced at Rs 70,180 compared to the original price of Rs 68,000.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus will now start at Rs 75,450 in India compared to the original MRP of Rs 73,000. (Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8 Plus will now start at Rs 75,450 in India compared to the original MRP of Rs 73,000. (Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus price in India now starts at Rs 41,550

Apple iPhone 6s, which is now nearly three year old, will start at Rs 41,550 in India for the 32GB variant, while the 128GB version will cost Rs 50,660. Apple iPhone 6s Plus, which has a bigger 5.5-inch display will start at Rs 50,740 for the 32GB version. The 128GB version will cost Rs 59,860 now.

Apple iPhone SE official MRP in India remains the same

Officially the MRP of the iPhone SE in India remains the same. The 32GB version will cost Rs 26,000 and the 128GB version remains at Rs 35,000. Apple is manufacturing iPhone SE in India. On Flipkart and Amazon, Apple iPhone SE continues to enjoy a heavy discount and is starting at Rs 20,499.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd