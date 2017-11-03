Apple iPhone X has two batteries, really small Logic Board; reveals teardown video

Another interesting thing that the iFixit teardown reveals is that Apple has shrunk the size of its Logic Board to fit in the two batteries inside the iPhone X. (Source: Motherboard) Another interesting thing that the iFixit teardown reveals is that Apple has shrunk the size of its Logic Board to fit in the two batteries inside the iPhone X. (Source: Motherboard)

Apple iPhone X has hit the shelves globally, and as always iFixit has done a teardown of the new phone to reveal what is inside. For starters, the iPhone X does not have one, but two batteries. Motherboard has collaborated with iFixit for the teardown, which is currently underway. This means we can expect more details on the iPhone X later.

Apple doesn’t usually officially announce battery capacity as well as RAM in iPhone devices. However, a TENAA listing had previously revealed that iPhone X packs a 2,716mAh battery, which is one of the largest found on any of Apple’s phone until now. Now, it looks like Apple has packed two batteries inside of the iPhone X.

Another interesting thing that the teardown reveals is that Apple has shrunk the size of its Logic Board to fit in the two batteries. Plus the Board has been stacked into multiple layers to save some more space. “That means everything needed to run the iPhone is much, much smaller: “It’s a big deal from a semiconductor perspective, because it’s challenging to make these things smaller,” the report notes.

Apart from two batteries and an incredibly small Logic Board, the inside of the iPhone X consists of an OLED display, facial recognition sensors, and dual cameras. The report points out that Apple’s new flagship device is quite different from older models of the iPhone. “The teardown is really just getting underway, so expect more details later, but first impressions: This iPhone really is quite a departure from old models,” it reads.

The iPhone X marks a significant design change from previous generation of devices. This is Apple’s first bezel-less phone with a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. It features an all-glass front and back design, which Apple says is the most durable glass ever in a smartphone.

For the first time, the Cupertino-technology giant has ditched home button in iPhone X. It comes with Face ID, which recognises the owner’s face to unlock the device.

Apple iPhone X runs company’s A11 Bionic chip and a new neural engine which is designed to carry out more heavy duty machine learning and augmented reality tasks as well as enable 3D gaming experiences. The phone has rear dual camera that come with dual optical image stabilisation includes a new colour filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor.

