Apple iPhone X sales start today: India launch time, cashback offers and more

Apple iPhone X goes on sale in India at 6 pm today and here are all the details and offers for the same. Apple iPhone X goes on sale in India at 6 pm today and here are all the details and offers for the same.

Apple iPhone X (iPhone 10) will go on sale globally today, including the Indian market. The iPhone X sales will start at 6 pm in India and telecom players like Airtel, Reliance Jio, etc are all offering the new smartphone. Flipkart, which is the authorised online reseller will also be stocking the iPhone X as part of the launch and is offering a buyback guarantee as well. Here’s a quick look at all the details around the Apple iPhone X launch.

Apple iPhone X: What time will India launch start, what are the prices?

Apple iPhone X will officially go on sale from 6 pm today in most offline and online store. The price of the Apple iPhone X is Rs 89,000 for the 64GB version, while the 256GB version will cost Rs 1,02,000. There are two colours: Space Grey and Silver.

Apple iPhone X: What are the cashback offers?

Just like with Apple iPhone 8 series, CitiBank is offering its credit and debit card users Rs 10,000 cashback for pre-booking, purchasing the iPhone X on the day of the launch. However, this cashback offer is only valid till November 3. Flipkart does not mention the CitiBank cashback offer for now. The offer will work on all CitiBank Credit cards and World Debit cards.

Amazon India has the offer on its website, though the iPhone X is still listed as out of stock. According to Amazon’s terms and conditions, the cashback offer will only be valid till 11:59 pm today, and this can be availed on one card only once. This means if you buy two iPhone X devices on the same card, you will get only one cashback. Finally, the Rs 10,000 cashback will be credited to the card account within 90 days of purchase.

Reliance Jio has a 70 per cent buyback offer for the Apple iPhone X. Reliance Jio has a 70 per cent buyback offer for the Apple iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X: What is Jio’s 70 per cent buyback offer? What are the terms and conditions?

Reliance Jio has a 70 per cent buyback offer for the Apple iPhone X. This applies for those who buy the phone from Amazon India and choose this offer or those who purchase the device from Reliance Digital Stores or the Jio.com website, MyJio app. After buying the phone, Jio users will have to claim this offer from the MyJio app.

The 70 per cent buyback offer from Reliance Jio means a customer who buys the iPhone X and continues to use a Jio SIM on it with the Rs 799 plan per month will get assured buyback value of 70% of the original MRP. This is valid if they return the phone within the buyback period.

Jio is offering this deal till December 31 and the customer will have to get recharge of Rs 799 on their Jio number from the date of activation of the product. Users have to get the recharge for a period of 12 consecutive months once the phone is activated or they can even go for a one time recharge of Rs 9999.

The buyback period comes in effect from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. So if you decide to sell your iPhone back to Jio in this period, you will get 70 per cent of the original value back. However, this is not returned in the form of cash, and Jio will “issue redeemable vouchers to the customer.” Keep in mind if you do go in for this deal, you’re not getting cash, but vouchers from Jio.

Also read: Apple iPhone X review live blog: FaceID is fascinating, effective

The Jio user has to go to the MyJio app on their iPhone X and claim the offer. A user will have to enter the IMEI of the iPhone X and once this is validated, the offer will be activated. Of course, Jio has terms and conditions regarding the condition of the iPhone X when it is returned. The original accessories provided with the Apple iPhone X and the original box needs to be given back, the product must be in “a good working condition,” though “normal wear and tear is excepted.”

The conditions also say, “The original box should not have any tears or dents, and the original charger and accessories should be in working condition and without any body damages or missing parts. The Product should be in a working condition with screen intact. In case the customer fails to provide original box, charger and/or accessories for the Product or if these do not meet the conditions specified above, the buyback guarantee value will be reduced as evaluated by store personnel.”

So what does the Jio Rs 799 plan offer? For prepaid users, it has free voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100SMS/day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Postpaid users get the same benefits, though validity is one month, which is 30 days. Given the terms and conditions, Jio’s buyback offer only makes sense for those who are using the network for their daily calls, data, etc and have made this their primary network.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd