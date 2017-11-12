Apple iPhone X displays showing a green line due to hardware defect: Report

Some iPhone X OLED displays are showing a bright green line on the side. Some iPhone X OLED displays are showing a bright green line on the side.

A few iPhone X owners are experiencing a ‘green line of death’ on the phone’s display, Macrumors reports. A vertical line has popped up on the side of some of Apple’s iPhone X edge-to-edge OLED screens, leaving frustrated users to report the issue on Twitter.

Some users say they have tried to restore the phone, but a ‘mysterious’ green line still exists. It’s not clear what exactly causing the issue, but it could be an electrical fault, notes TechCrunch. The same issues has affected the Galaxy S7 in which pink lines appeared. Samsung acknowledged the issue and even replaced the faulty units. Apple seems to be aware of the issue, but has yet to officially acknowledge it. One of the iPhone X owners has reported that Apple exchanged the faulty unit, meaning Apple certainly knows the issue. This also indicates that the problem cannot be solved through a software update.

Flaws like these are increasingly becoming common with recently launched flagship smartphones. Since the availability of the Pixel 2 XL, Google’s premium smartphone has faced a number of issues with the display. And earlier last month, iPhone 8’s battery swelling issue was widely reported. Apple acknowledge the issue by releasing a statement. Last year, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 was in the center of storm due to explosive batteries. Not only did the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco cost the company billions of dollars, it badly tarnished Samsung’s reputation.

Wife’s iPhone X just developed a column of bright green pixels 😰 good thing we’ll be near an Apple store this week @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/VzQlKnqYoC — Nate Heagy (@nheagy) November 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed (via CNBC) that it will push a software update to fix iPhone X screens that becomes unresponsive in extreme cold. The issue was first reported on popular Apple blog The Loop.

