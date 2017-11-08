Apple iPhone X couldn’t beat Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL in DxOMark test: Here’s how much it scored

Apple iPhone X shares its score with Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which also received a 97 mobile photography. Apple iPhone X shares its score with Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which also received a 97 mobile photography.

Apple iPhone X has got a score of 97 in total from DxOMark, which is only a point shy of the top score in mobile photography. DxOMark, which is known for rating smartphones based on how their cameras perform, has given Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL a score of 98 out of 100. Though this beats company’s own iPhone 8 Plus which has scored 94, the iPhone X couldn’t defeat Google Pixel 2. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone X shares its score with Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which also received a 97 mobile photography.

What’s interesting is that Google Pixel 2 features a single 12MP camera lens at the back, unlike iPhone X which features a dual rear camera setup. In the still images department, the iPhone X achieves the “best results so far” and got a photo score of 101. According to DxOMark’s blog post, the iPhone X improves “noticeably on Zoom performance, but also does better in terms of Exposure, Color, Texture, Noise and Artifacts” when compared to the iPhone 8 Plus.

DxOMark post further notes that Apple’s latest flagship smartphone performs quite well when it comes to shooting outdoors or in bright light conditions. Some of the pros mentioned by the site include good exposure with good shadow and highlight detail preservation in HDR scenes, accurate colour rendering and white balance in all lighting conditions as well as good detail preservation and low levels of noise and while using zoom in all lighting conditions.

Coming to ‘Bokeh’ effect, the site points out the dual cameras have the “ability to produce a pleasant depth-of-field effect, and a good bokeh shape”. However, the background blur doesn’t seem to be as strong as seen for other devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 8. “Bokeh effect looks natural,” the post reads.

To recall, Google Pixel 2 takes advantage of advanced software to achieve ‘bokeh’ effect in photographs, where the background gets blurred while the subject is in sharp focus. Pixel 2 does score lower in the ‘Bokeh’ category, but it should be noted that Apple iPhone X has 2X optical zoom support and dual OIS in the cameras.

DxOMark shared a couple of images shot in different lighting conditions with iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. As far as cons go, the Autofocus in iPhone X is occasionally a little slow, according to the website. Others include underexposed pictures with visible red-eye in photos clicked using flash, as well as slight loss of sharpness during tracking in low light.

Apple iPhone X gets dual rear cameras – 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Both the cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS). Other features of the back camera include phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) with touch focus, Quad LED true-tone flash, and Portrait mode with portrait lighting. It is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. The front camera is 7MP with with f/2.2 aperture, face detection, and portrait mode.

