Apple iPhone X ‘blush gold’ colour variant to restore sales, upgraded iPad also coming: Report

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone X in a brand new ‘blush gold’ colour option, as well as the sixth-generation iPad. (Image credit: Benjamin Geskin) Apple is planning to launch the iPhone X in a brand new ‘blush gold’ colour option, as well as the sixth-generation iPad. (Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

Apple may launch a new colour variant of the iPhone X in an attempt to restore sales of the flagship smartphone. According to a report from Japanese blog Macotakara, the company wants to increase sales of the iPhone X, Apple’s most expensive smartphone to date that will set you back $1000 (or approx Rs 64,857). Apple is also planning to launch the sixth-generation iPad in the third-quarter of this year.

A report claims that Apple will add a new colour variant of the iPhone X that should actually help the company to increase sales of the device. The site doesn’t share too many details, but a new variant is likely to come in ‘blush gold’. The report corroborates an earlier claim made by Benjamin Geskin, who said that Apple has already started the production of the so-called “blush gold” colour variant of the iPhone X. The iPhone X is currently sold in white and space grey colour shades.

Additionally, Macotakara reports that the sixth-generation iPad will launch in the third-quarter of this year. The updated model will replace the existing fifth-generation iPad that costs $329 in the market. The follow-up to the current-generation model will look exactly the same with no change in design. Speculation is rife that the new 9.7-inch iPad will only cost $249 (or approx Rs 16,159) and will also work with Apple Pencil. Both Bloomberg and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Cho Kuo have also predicted a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad will launch soon.

Apple is holding education-focused keynote event at Lane Tech College Prep High School on March 27 in Chicago. The company is expected to launch ClassKit, as well as the sixth-generation iPad with Apple Pencil support. An updated MacBook Air with Retina Display could launch at the event.

