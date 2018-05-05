Apple iPhone X best-selling phone in Q1 globally, 16 million units shipped: Strategy Analytics

Apple iPhone X was followed by iPhone 8 (12.5 million units shipped) with 3.6 per cent market share. Apple iPhone X was followed by iPhone 8 (12.5 million units shipped) with 3.6 per cent market share.

Apple iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone globally in Q1, according to a report by Strategy Analytics. Apple shipped 16 million units of its latest flagship in the quarter, which captured 4.6 per cent market share. The iPhone X was followed by iPhone 8 (12.5 million units shipped) with 3.6 per cent market share. The Cupertino technology company shipped 8.3 million units of the iPhone 8 Plus, which had 2.4 per cent market share. Globally, the total smartphone shipments was recorded at 345 million units in Q1.

“We estimate the Apple iPhone X shipped 16.0 million units and captured 5 percent marketshare worldwide in Q1 2018. For the second quarter running, the iPhone X remains the world’s most popular smartphone model overall, due to a blend of good design, sophisticated camera, extensive apps, and widespread retail presence for the device,” Juha Winter, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics said in a press statement.

Apple iPhone X was made official in September last year, alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. iPhone X has features like an edge-to-edge OLED display, 12MP+12MP rear camera with dual OIS, Face ID, Animojis, etc. The phone is powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone 8 series. Apple iPhone X is priced at Rs 95,390 for 64GB storage model, while the 128GB storage version costs Rs 1,08,930.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was the only smartphone to get featured in the top five with shipments close to 5.4 million units.

Apple iPhone 7 took the fourth spot with 5.6 million units shipped and it captured 1.6 per cent market share. Notably, Redmi 5A was the only smartphone to get featured in the top five with shipments close to 5.4 million units. Market share for the smartphone was 1.6 per cent in Q1, followed by a close 1.5 per cent of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. The South Korean giant shipped 5.3 million units of the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X review: The best iPhone no doubt, but be careful

“We estimate Xiaomi Redmi 5A shipped 5.4 million units for fifth place and 2 percent marketshare worldwide in Q1 2018. Xiaomi has become wildly popular across India and China. Xiaomi is selling a huge volume of smartphones through online channels, with key retail partners including Flipkart and JD,” Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a press statement.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5A price, review: A souped-up version of Redmi 4A that works

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in India in November last year. The price for 2GB RAM+32GB storage model was Rs 4,999 and that for 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant was Rs 6,999 for the first five million units. In March, Xiaomi announced it sold five million units of Redmi 5A, which is currently selling at Rs 5,999 for the base storage model. The entry-level phone was launched in China in October, 2017. It comes with a 5-inch 720p HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The battery is a 3000mAh one.

“We estimate Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus shipped 5.3 million units for sixth place and 2 percent marketshare worldwide in Q1 2018. Samsung’s new flagships, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, only started shipping toward the end of the first quarter, but shipments are already off to a very good start,” Woody Oh, Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement. Oh predicts that the S9 Plus will become the best-selling Android smartphone globally in Q2, 2018.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: The best Android flagship, best camera too

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy S9 were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. Both the smartphones are similar in terms of specifications, though the Plus variant sports dual rear camera sensors. The Samsung flagship features a metal and glass design with Infinity display. The Galaxy S9+ has a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery. Galaxy S9+ has a dual rear camera: 12MP+12MP with dual OIS. The wide-angle sensor, which is 12MP comes with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The telephoto lens is also 12MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd