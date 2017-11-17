Apple iPhone X back in stock on Airtel Online store from today: Sale starts at 8pm

Apple iPhone X is back in stock on the Airtel India store today at 8.00 pm for those who wish to purchase the device. Apple iPhone X is back in stock on the Airtel India store today at 8.00 pm for those who wish to purchase the device.

Apple iPhone X will go on sale on Airtel’s Online Store from today at 8.00 pm as fresh stocks of the device are now back in store. The iPhone X is still out of stock on Apple authorised online reseller Flipkart and there’s no word or confirmation of when these will be available for sale. Apple iPhone X starts at a price of Rs 89,000 in India for the 64GB variant, while the 256GB version is listed at Rs 1,02,000.

According to a press statement from Airtel, the first batch of Apple iPhone was sold out within minutes on the first day of sale which was November 3. Airtel is offering iPhone X to its postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve basis. So there is no compulsion of purchasing any particular iPhone plan if you buy it from Airtel. If a user is buying the iPhone X from Airtel online store, they will have to make the full payment online. Airtel says it will deliver the iPhone X free of charge to a customer’s doorstep.

In terms of specifications and design, Apple iPhone X marks a big change with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display. This is a full vision display, which is edge-to-edge and Apple has removed the Home button from the front along with the Touch ID fingerprint feature. Apple iPhone X instead relies on Face ID to unlock the iPhone and uses the front TrueDepth camera along with an Infrared sensor and other hardware for this particular feature.

Also read: Apple iPhone X review: The best iPhone no doubt, but be careful

Apple iPhone X also has an all-glass and metal design, just like the iPhone 8 series, though in case of the flagship iPhone, the rear camera is stacked vertically rather than horizontally as seen on the iPhone 8 Plus. Apple iPhone X is powered by A11 Bionic chip like the iPhone 8 series and the company claims this is ready for machine learning, AR, 3D gaming, etc. Apple iPhone X also supports wireless charging, though a user will have to purchase this charger separately.

Apple iPhone X is reportedly facing production issues, so it could take a while before the phone comes back in stock on all channels. A report on Barron’s quotes an investor note from Abhey Lamba of Mizuho as saying in a client note that Apple is facing supply issues with 3D sensing parts and this iPhone X shortage could last till early 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd