Apple iPhone X 2018 models will not come with 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in box: Report

Apple iPhone 2018 series will launch in September this year, but it looks like there could be one surprise in the box. The iPhone X series 2018 is unlikely to come with an adapter for the 3.5mm headphone jack to the Lightning Connector. Apple did away with the headphone jack with the iPhone 7 series onward. While the standard in-box earphones now have a Lightning port connector at the bottom, Apple was also shipping a converter for those who wanted to use their older headphones with the standard 3.5mm jack.

According to a new report on MacRumors, which quotes Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and associates, Apple will change all of this in 2018. However, the report also notes that it will only be till May or June if this can be confirmed for sure. Earlier Barclays had predicted Apple would continue to ship the adapter with the 2017 iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X models, which had turned out to be true.

Apple is not the only company which eliminated the headphone jack in its phone. Google Pixel 2 also followed the trend as did Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2. Huawei’s recent launch which is the flagship P20 Pro, P20 series do not come with a headphone jack either. Most of these players are bundling an adapter in the box for users who still want to rely on their older headphones. In Apple’s case, the elimination of the adapter might be seen as another controversial decision. The removal of the headphone jack was certainly met with criticism, though Apple hailed it is a courageous move on its part.

Of course, the other side is that Apple users are happy with the in-box earphones and do not really need an adapter for another pair. Also the rising popularity of AirPods among the dedicated Apple user base might mean this audience is no longer missing wired headphones as such, and the lack of a dongle might not impact them.

Where the 2018 iPhone series is concerned, Apple will launch three models. One will have 5.8-inch screen, one will be the iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch display and there will be a budget variant with a 6.1-inch display. All three iPhone X models will come with an edge-to-edge display and FaceID. However, Apple iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen might not support 3D Touch, according to a new report.

Another report from Ming Chi-Kuo, also hinted that Apple’s base variant will start at a price of $550 going up to $999 for the high-end iPhone X Plus. Reports have also indicated that the base iPhone X model and the more expensive iPhone X Plus could come with a dual-SIM variant as well, though that could be priced higher.

