Apple iPhone X 2018 LCD variant to have shock-resistant display, no 3D Touch: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple iPhone X for 2018 is supposed to launch in three variants and the series has seen quite a few leaks in the past few months. Now a report in Chinese publication Feng, which quotes KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggests that the cheapest version of iPhone X with 6.1-inch LCD screen will sport a stronger display thanks to Cover Glass Sensor (CGS) process. Apple could also ditch the 3D Touch feature on the smartphone. The CGS process will make the iPhone lighter and shock-resistant.

According to the report, Apple will a thin-film sensor in addition to the touch film sensor which will result in 15 per cent increase in the cost of touch panel of the phone. Apple is apparently removing the 3D Touch function to balance out the increased price. It adds that all iPhone models of 2019, including with OLED display will use the CGS process for touch panel and will lack the 3D Touch feature.

Kuo, in an investor note said that the cheapest iPhone X could have a starting price of $550, and that there might a variant with support for dual-SIM technology as well. That’s something Apple’s iPhones have not offered so far with its devices. Apple iPhone X models for 2018 include a new 5.8-inch iPhone X with OLED display, a bigger iPhone X with 6.5-inch OLED screen and the most affordable 6.1-inch iPhone X with LCD screen.

Notably, Bloomberg had earlier reported that 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will come with dual-SIM features. Kuo’s note also says the same thing regarding the bigger iPhone X as well. As for pricing, the LCD iPhone X model single-SIM variant could be priced at $550, which is around Rs 36,000 on conversion, while the dual SIM model will sport a price tag of $650 and $750. Reports claim the 6.1-inch iPhone will start at $799, while the iPhone X Plus will have $999 price tag.

