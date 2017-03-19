Apple iPhone SE reportedly getting a big price cut in India

Apple’s price cut may sell a lot more a smartphone like the iPhone SE in India. Apple’s price cut may sell a lot more a smartphone like the iPhone SE in India.

It looks like Apple has cut the price of the iPhone SE in India. The 16GB variant of the iPhone SE is available for Rs 19,999, while the 64GB model can be purchased for as low as Rs 25,999. Evidently, these prices are part of an ongoing offer where users are being offered Rs 5,000 cash back purchase on the iPhone SE using a credit card or debit card. The news was first broken by Kerala-based retailer, @itnetinfocom (via Tech PP), and later Gadgets 360 had confirmed the price cut on the iPhone SE. However, Apple India is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

The cash back offer on the iPhone SE was first made available on Friday, and will be available till March 31. The important point to note is that the Rs 5,000 cash back is applicable on credit cards and debit cards from various banks. The following backs are: Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak, RBL Bank, SBI, Standard Chartered, UBI, and Yes Bank. Users should note that the Rs 5,000 cash back offer is not valid on debit cards of American Express. According to the terms and conditions, the cashback will be credited to a customer’s accounts on or before 90 days of the purchase. Also, one should note that the cash back is not valid in case you opt to get the iPhone SE on EMI using your debit or credit card.

Apple’s market share has continued to slip, and is now down to a mere 2 per cent. That said, lowering the price of the iPhone SE would help make Apple more competitive, and is likely something the company wants to see happen in the near future. The 16GB variant of the iPhone SE had been selling for Rs 29,990. Similarly, the 64GB model of the iPhone SE, was sold for Rs 36,000. Now, after the introduction of a new cash back offer on the iPhone SE, Apple may see a lot of interest from the potential consumers. Essentially, the 4-inch iPhone SE is aimed new users, many of whom tend to choose compact devices first, rather than the large, 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models. That’s probably the reason why Apple sees India as a bigger market for the iPhone SE.

For those who’re not aware, the iPhone SE is an upgraded iPhone 5s with the innards of an iPhone 6s. Despite being a smaller smartphone, it boasts the A9 processor and 12MP iSight camera, which includes Apple’s dual-tone flash and the ability to shoot 4K videos. There’s also a 1.2-megapixel camera on the front of the iPhone SE. The phone also features the TouchID fingerprint scanner as well as support for Apple Pay. The smartphone retains the same 4-inch Retina display which was first seen on the iPhone 5s.

