Apple iPhone SE 2 with 4.2-inch display to launch at WWDC 2018?

Apple iPhone SE 2 might not be dead, even though noted analyst from KGI Securities Ming Chi-Kuo has indicated that there will be only three iPhones for 2018. A new report claims Apple iPhone SE 2 with a bigger 4.2-inch display will be launched at WWDC 2018, which is Apple’s developer conference that takes place in June.

According to MacRumors, the latest leak comes from Chinese news website QQ.com, which says that the new iPhone SE will not have an edge-to-edge display like the iPhone X. Instead the iPhone SE 2 will stick with the metal back and frame and a home button on the front and will have a 4.2-inch screen. Apple iPhone SE is a budget device, and it is likely that if a second variant is launched it will have a similar pricing.

The MacRumors report also added that the iPhone SE 2 will be powered by A10 Fusion chip, 2GB RAM and 32GB or 128GB storage. The report should be taken with a pinch of salt, since others have indicated that Apple iPhone SE might not even exist. According to earlier reports by Ming Chi-Kuo, the supply chain might not allow for an iPhone SE 2 to come up and Apple will likely concentrate on the three iPhone X variants for 2018.

Previously reports also claimed the iPhone SE 2 will come with wireless charging support, which would mean a glass and metal design. According to Kuo’s note, there will be an iPhone X for 2018, an iPhone X Plus with a 6.2-inch display and an iPhone X with an LCD display, which will be 6.1-inches in size.

Last time, the Apple iPhone SE was launched in March, 2016. So if there is a second variant, a WWDC launch also looks highly unlikely. Apple iPhone SE is currently priced at Rs 26,000 in India for the 32GB variant and Rs 35,000 for the 128GB. However, the phone is retailing for under Rs 20,000 on some e-commerce sites. Apple is also manufacturing the iPhone SE in India.

