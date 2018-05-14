Apple iPhone SE 2 to feature display with notch, launch in September: Report

Apple iPhone SE 2 could feature a notch on the display and will launch in September 2018. (Image Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone SE 2 could feature a notch on the display and will launch in September 2018. (Image Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone SE 2 could feature a notch on the display and will launch in September 2018, along with other iPhone X models for the year, indicates a new report from Japanese blog Macotakara. The report comes after earlier claims had said the iPhone SE would launch in the second quarter of 2018, which would be the May-June period. However, Apple has so far not given any hint of an iPhone launch for the coming two months.

Coming to the report from Macotakara, it also indicates that the design of the iPhone SE successor has not been finalised by the company. Previously we have seen reports claiming 6-inch iPhone X would actually be the iPhone SE 2. According to the Japanese blog, there are several models of the iPhone SE in existence being tested, including one with a 4-inch display like the original and another with a bigger 6-inch display. However, the report adds that only one model will be sold in the market. It adds that there are 3 kinds of prototype glass for the iPhone SE 2 with no Touch ID holes, and the upper part has space for notch where the TrueDepth camera will be placed.

This also means the iPhone SE 2 successor will come with a notch and Face ID feature. Previously we had seen design renders of the iPhone SE 2 leaked by OnLeaks and TigerMobiles, which showed a notch on the front and a smaller display. The image renders indicate a design similar to the iPhone SE, except for the newer bezel-less display, though the iPhone SE 2 will sport a single rear camera, according to some leaks.

Other reports by Macotakara have also said the iPhone SE 2 will not have a headphone jack, though it added the design will be the same as the original phone, and it will continue with Touch ID feature, which the latest report contradicts. Reports have also claimed the iPhone SE 2 could be revealed at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 which takes place in June. However, Apple has not made any hardware announcements at WWDC for sometime now, and it would mark a departure.

Either way, Apple is expected to release three iPhone X variants for sure this year. One will be the 5.8-inch iPhone X for 2018, while there will be an iPhone X Plus as well with a bigger 6.5-inch display. There will be a 6-inch iPhone X as well with an LCD display, while the other two will sport OLED displays. Apple is expected to continue with Face ID on all three iPhone X variants.

