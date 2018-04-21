Apple iPhone SE 2 to ditch headset jack, will launch in May: Report

Apple iPhone SE could ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack. The smartphone will reportedly sport the same design as the original iPhone SE, complete with Touch ID. (File photo of Apple iPhone SE. Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone SE could ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack. The smartphone will reportedly sport the same design as the original iPhone SE, complete with Touch ID. (File photo of Apple iPhone SE. Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone SE 2 will be launched in May, according to a report in Japanese site Macotakara which quotes iPhone case manufacturers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade-show. It adds that iPhone SE will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack. The smartphone will reportedly sport the same design as the original iPhone SE, complete with Touch ID. Apple could introduce Qi wireless charge charging as well, though the report does not confirm whether the phone will have a glass build or aluminium body design. Apple iPhone SE 2 will be powered by the same A10 Fusion chip that was launched with Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. It could add support for HEIF / HEVC media recording files and NFC payment feature.

According to a report on Chinese news website QQ.com, iPhone SE 2 will be made official at WWDC 2018, which is Apple’s developer conference that takes place in June. The successor to 2016’s iPhone SE will launch with a bigger 4.2-inch display. The device could have an edge-to-edge display like the iPhone X and the company will stick with metal back, frame as well as a front-facing home button on its new budget phone. The report also hints at 2GB RAM and 32GB or 128GB on-board storage and wireless charging support.

However, KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo indicates that there will be only three iPhones for 2018 and the supply chain might not allow for an iPhone SE 2 to come up. Kuo notes that Apple will likely concentrate on the three iPhone X variants for 2018 – an iPhone X for 2018, iPhone X Plus with a 6.2-inch display and iPhone X with 6.1-inches LCD display. Whether an iPhone SE 2 exists or not is unclear at the moment and we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

To recall, Apple iPhone SE was unveiled in March, 2016. The smartphone is being manufactured in India. The price for 32GB storage model starts at Rs 26,000, while iPhone SE 128GB storage variant costs Rs 35,000.

