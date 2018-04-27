Apple iPhone SE 2 to come with glass back, 3.5 mm headset jack, shows leaked video

Appel iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to the original iPhone SE, expect for one big change – a glass back, hinting at wireless charging support. (Weibo) Appel iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to the original iPhone SE, expect for one big change – a glass back, hinting at wireless charging support. (Weibo)

Apple iPhone SE 2 is said to be announced at WWDC 2018, which is Apple’s developer conference that takes place in June. Ahead of the launch, several conflicting rumours about the new iPhone SE have started to surface online. The latest leak being a video posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo, apparently showing off the iPhone SE 2. Going by the video, the iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to the original iPhone SE, expect for one big change – a glass back, hinting at wireless charging support. The iPhone SE 2 could retain a 3.5 mm headset jack and Touch ID on the front. Notably, the leak need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we cannot verify its source.

Interestingly, a report on Japanese site Macotakara which quotes iPhone case manufacturers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade-show claims that iPhone SE 2 will ditch the headset jack. It does not confirm whether the phone will have a glass build or aluminium body design, but adds that Touch ID will be retained on the upcoming iPhone SE 2. According to the report, the smartphone will be powered by the same A10 Fusion chip that was launched with Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. The support for HEIF / HEVC media recording files and NFC payment feature could also be added.

In terms of specifications, the successor to 2016’s iPhone SE could launch with a bigger 4.2-inch display. A report on Chinese news website QQ.com also suggests an edge-to-edge display like the iPhone X, though there is no indication of the feature yet. It hints at 2GB RAM and 32GB or 128GB on-board storage and wireless charging support.

Meanwhile, KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicts that an iPhone SE 2 could not launch at all. The analyst believes that there will be only three iPhones for 2018 and the supply chain might not allow for an iPhone SE 2 to come up. Whether an iPhone SE 2 exists or not is unclear at the moment and we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more. The original iPhone SE, that was unveiled in March, 2016 is the most affordable iPhone model. It is currently selling at Rs 26,000 for 32GB storage model, while iPhone SE 128GB storage variant costs Rs 35,000.

