Apple iPhone SE 2 might not launch after all, says new report

Apple iPhone SE 2 is unlikely to launch, says a new report by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. (File photo of an Apple iPhone SE hoarding in India, when it first launched. Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone SE 2 is unlikely to launch, says a new report by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. (File photo of an Apple iPhone SE hoarding in India, when it first launched. Image source: Reuters)

It looks like Apple iPhone SE 2 might not launch at all in 2018, contrary to what rumours and leaks have suggested. The latest report on iPhone SE 2 comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities who issued a new research note based on supply chain sources in Asia. Kuo is not convinced that Apple will launch an iPhone SE 2, according to MacRumors, which has shared details from the note. An earlier report from Kuo, also shared by MacRumors said Apple will launch three iPhone X models; one with an LCD display, and two with the OLED display.

According to the latest report by Kuo, “Apple doesn’t have enough spare development resources to focus on launching another iPhone.” The note also says Apple iPhone X for 2018 will have a major internal design change as well and there’s going to be a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus as well. Kuo has mentioned this in his earlier notes as well. Interestingly, the MacRumors report also says if an iPhone SE 2 does end up launching, the only changes Kuo expects are “faster processor and lower price”. The bigger full screen display or Face ID will remain limited to the iPhone X series, adds the report.

The note also points out that with the original iPhone X, the delay was due to Apple not having enough resources to keep up with the development. Last year there were reports about iPhone X being delayed, even before it was officially launched. Also while the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus went on sale in September, iPhone X was only made available in November, nearly two months after it was announced globally.

Regarding the iPhone SE 2 some reports have claimed it could launch in May or June itself. Earlier reports by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News claimed the Apple iPhone SE 2 will be manufactured by Wistron, which also will be the exclusive OEM. It has also claimed that due to the iPhone SE’s adoption in markets like India, Apple was thinking of launching the second generation of the device.

