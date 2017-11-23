Apple iPhone SE 2 might just launch in early 2018, claims new report

Apple iPhone SE 2 could launch in early 2018, according to a new report. (Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone SE 2 could launch in early 2018, according to a new report. (Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone SE might be a popular device in India, thanks to its more affordable price and better camera, but it looks like this could finally get an upgrade. A new report in Taiwan’s Economic Daily News has claimed the Apple iPhone SE 2 will indeed be launching in the first half of 2018. Given that in the past few months, this is among the first set of rumours talking about an iPhone SE 2, it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. So far, the supply chain leaks have talked about iPhone 2018 series, though some early leaks had hinted about an iPhone SE 2.

According to the report in Economic Daily News the iPhone SE 2 will be manufactured by Wistron, which also will be the exclusive OEM. Wistron has also set up manufacturing for Apple in India, and is currently churning out the original iPhone SE in India itself. The report also talks about how Apple iPhone SE has been adopted in low-end markets, and that’s the reason the company is building generation two of the device.

The report says Wistron is looking for a new plant in Bengaluru and will likely expand the iPhone production in the country. When it comes to specifications, Apple iPhone SE 2 will likely stick with the same 4-inch screen we saw on previous devices and there will be two versions: 32GB and 128GB, starting at $450.

The current Apple iPhone SE is retailing in India at Rs 21,000 plus on sites like Flipkart for the 32GB storage version. The iPhone SE is powered by the A9 processor, 12MP rear camera and has a 1.2MP front camera. The appeal of the Apple iPhone SE lies in its compact size and the affordable pricing.

Apple is also reportedly getting rid of the 4.7-inch iPhone in 2018 and will stick with three sizes: 5.8-inches, 6.3-inches and and a 6-inch iPhone. One will be mid-range variant with an LCD display, while the other two will have an OLED display like the iPhone X. According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple will stick with the full vision display on all three variants, just the iPhone X. The Face ID feature could become standard on the 2018 iPhone series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd