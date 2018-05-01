Apple iPhone SE 2 leaked in CAD renders, reveal iPhone X-like notch

Based on the renders, iPhone SE 2 could ditch the Touch ID and is expected to use Face ID for authentication. (Source: Onleaks, Tiger Mobiles) Based on the renders, iPhone SE 2 could ditch the Touch ID and is expected to use Face ID for authentication. (Source: Onleaks, Tiger Mobiles)

Apple iPhone SE 2 launch is expected at WWDC 2018, which is Apple’s developer conference that takes place in June. Now Onleaks has collaborated with Tiger Mobiles to put out 3D CAD renders as well as a 23-second video of iPhone SE 2. The images and video are based on rumours and could be inaccurate. Based on the renders, iPhone SE 2 will have a notch on top of screen like we saw on the iPhone X. The phone could ditch the Touch ID and is expected to use Face ID for authentication. iPhone SE 2 will also not have a 3.5 mm headset jack.

Apple iPhone SE 2 could stick with a metal back, though several reports hint at a glass back design and support for wireless charging. In terms of overall design, the iPhone SE 2 will resemble the iPhone SE a lot. Going by the renders, the phone will have a Full View display with minimum bezels on the sides. Apple iPhone SE 2 will sport a single rear camera lens with flash.

Apple iPhone SE 2 was leaked in a video posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo, showing off a glass back, a 3.5 mm headset jack at the bottom and front-facing Touch ID. Of course, the leak need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we cannot verify its source. Interestingly, a report on Japanese site Macotakara claims that iPhone SE 2 will ditch the headset jack. The Touch ID will be retained, and the phone will be powered by the same A10 Fusion chip that was launched with Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus.

Now that u aware I can’t confirm if this one is partially or completely accurate or even exists but despite of that decided to share it for discussion purposes only, this is what #iPhoneSE2 might look like (360° video + size). On behalf of @tigermobiles -> http://t.co/lEJrA4Esd0 pic.twitter.com/6Up5zG8vvP — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) April 30, 2018

Apple iPhone SE 2 is the successor to the iPhone SE, which was launched in 2016. In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 2 could launch with a bigger 4.2-inch edge-to-edge display. The phone could feature 2GB RAM and 32GB or 128GB on-board storage. iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone model and the 32GB variant is currently priced at Rs 26,000, while 128GB storage version costs Rs 35,000.

