iPhone prices in India rise after customs hike: Full list from iPhone X to iPhone 6

Apple has revised the prices on all iPhone models post the customs duty hike announced by the government and here is the new price for all models.

Apple iPhones are going to be get more expensive in India after the government announced a hike of 5 per cent on import taxes. With effect from today, the iPhone X will now retail at a new price of Rs 92,430 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,05,720 for the 256GB variant. Apple iPhone SE is the only one in the list which will not be seeing a price hike.

Here is the list of new prices for the iPhones in India after hike in customs duty, starting with the iPhone 6, which is now priced at Rs 30,780 for the 32GB variant. The iPhone 6s gets a new price of Rs 41,550 for the 32 GB variant, while the 128 GB variant will be available for Rs 50,660. The 32 GB and 128 GB variants of iPhone 6s Plus will now be priced at Rs 50,740 and Rs 59, 860, respectively.

The iPhone 7 is now starting at Rs 50,810 for the 32GB variant, while the 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 59,910. The iPhone 7 Plus will be now be priced at Rs 61,060 for the 32 GB variant and Rs 70,180 for the 128GB variant.

Post the customs hike, the iPhone 8 will be available for Rs 66,120 for the 64GB variant and Rs 79,420 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 8 Plus is priced at Rs 75, 450 for the 64GB variant and the 256GB will be available for Rs 88,750. The iPhone X 64 GB variant is now priced at Rs 92,430 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,05,720.

The iPhone SE will not see a hike since the smartphone is being assembled in India. The government of India had announced the hike in taxes on Friday for smartphones which are imported from abroad with the aim of boosting sales of smartphones manufactured under the Make in India initiative. Smartphone sales numbers for manufacturers who import their devices into the country are expected to take a hit post the announcement. Apple iPhones will not be the only ones impacted by this customs hike.

