Apple iPhone models in 2018 will have dual SIM, faster LTE speeds: Report

Apple iPhones 2018 models will come with dual SIM and faster LTE speeds. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhones 2018 models will come with dual SIM and faster LTE speeds. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple iPhones in 2018 might finally solve one big problem: The use of single SIM slot as the only option. According to well known Apple analyst from KGI Securities Ming Chi Kuo, Apple iPhone in 2018 will feature dual SIM capability and new chips from Intel and Qualcomm for faster LTE transmission.

Kuo’s note, which has been picked up by MacRumors, says the new chips will have 4×4 MIMO technology, thus allowing for faster LTE transmission speeds. The note adds the 2018 Apple iPhone models will come with Intel’s XMM 7560 and Qualcomm’s SDX 20 chips and Intel will end up supplying 70-80% of these.

The investor note also says Apple will introduce the dual SIM feature with its 2018 series, and it will come with dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) option. Both SIM slots will support LTE connections. However, according to Kuo only one of the Apple iPhone models in 2018 will come with this dual SIM capability and it might not be a part of all the models.

A dual SIM feature could prove to be beneficial in a market like India where such smartphones are still preferred. Apple’s iPhones have remained limited to single SIM option so far, but if it does change this could boost the popularity of the devices in a market like India.

An earlier note by Kuo has said Apple will launch three models of the Apple iPhone in 2018, and one will be mid-range variant with a more affordable pricing. According to the earlier note shared by Kuo, Apple iPhones in 2018 will come in the following sizes: 5.8-inches just like the current iPhone X and a bigger 6.5-inch display one and the third will have a 6.1-inch display. While the first two will sport an OLED display, the latter iPhone will come with an LCD display.

The note also said Apple won’t remove the notch from the 2018 iPhone design. Apple iPhone 2018 with a 6.1-inch LCD display will have a price of $649 to $749. It looks like Apple will end production for the 4.7-inch iPhone as we have seen with iPhone 8 series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd