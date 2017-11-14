Apple to launch three iPhone models in 2018; 6.1-inch to be mid-range: KGI Securities

Apple iPhones in 2018 will come in three models, including a mid-range option with a 6.1-inch display. Apple iPhones in 2018 will come in three models, including a mid-range option with a 6.1-inch display.

The iPhone line up for 2018 will include three models, according to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo from KGI Securities, and it looks like one iPhone option could be a mid-range device. According to Kuo’s note, which has been shared by MacRumors, the Apple iPhone three models will have the following sizes: 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches with OLED displays along with a 6.1-inch version with an LCD display.

However, the report adds all three models will sport a full screen design, TrueDepth camera like iPhone X. Sadly, the ‘notch’ is here to stay and won’t disappear in the 2018 models. According to Kuo’s note, Apple iPhone 2018 with 5.8-inch display will have the same 458 ppi as iPhone X with 2,436 x 1,125 pixels resolution.

The bigger 6.5-inch iPhone will have 480 to 500 PPI, while the 6.1-inch model will have between 320 and 330 PPI, adds the report. It seems Apple will continue with its new policy of having various models at a variety of price points and the 6.1-inch version with the TFT-LCD display will have a price range of $649 to $749. Kuo also says Apple won’t face any delays with the new iPhones in 2018 as the supply chain will be well experienced after iPhone X’s production.

Apple iPhone X is the first iPhone to come with a full vision display design as well as an OLED display. In contrast, the iPhone 8 series continues with the LCD display that we’ve seen on previous iPhones. The iPhone X also marks a massive change in design, thanks to the all glass and metal body, a bigger display, vertically stacked dual-rear cameras and an array of sensors on the front to support its new Face ID feature.

If one goes by Kuo’s reports, all three iPhones in the future will sport Face ID and get rid of Touch ID and home button as well. The TrueDepth camera also supports portrait mode photos in the iPhone X. Kuo’s report also means the 4.7-inch iPhone will not be refreshed in the new lineup.

