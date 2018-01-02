Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook get up to Rs 10,000 cashback on HDFC credit, debit cards

Apple’s iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and Watch products will come with up to Rs 10,000 cashback for customers who use the HDFC Debit and Credit card Apple’s iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and Watch products will come with up to Rs 10,000 cashback for customers who use the HDFC Debit and Credit card

Apple’s iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and Watch products will come with cashback up to Rs 10,000 for customers who use the HDFC Debit and Credit card to make these purchases. The cashback offer is up to Rs 10,000 in case of the iPhone X and details are currently listed on the iStore India website. iStore is one of the authorised Apple resellers in India and users might not find this offer listed on e-commerce stores like Flipkart, etc. Gadgets360 first reported about the HDFC cashback offers.

According to the terms and conditions mentioned on the website, the offer is valid from January 1 to March 11, 2018. It will be applicable on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI, HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI and HDFC Bank Consumer Durable Loan transactions on purchase of iPhones, MacBook, Apple Watch and iPads. However, this is not valid on HDFC Bank Corporate Cards.

The website says the HDFC cashback offer will work on transactions “made using Brand EMI option on Pine Labs terminals for Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI.” It also adds that if your transaction is eligible for cashback, this will be printed on the charge slip itself, though the actual money might be credit to the account later.

According to the iPhone HDFC Bank Cashback Offer, those who buy the Apple iPhone X will get Rs 10,000 as cashback. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users will get Rs 7,000 cashback, while iPhone 7 series users will get Rs 3,000 cashback. Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users will get Rs 2,000 cashback and those who purchase the iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s will get only Rs 1,000 cashback.

Apple iPhone X gets Rs 10,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit cards till March 2018. Apple iPhone X gets Rs 10,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit cards till March 2018.

Coming to the Apple Watch Series 3, HDFC Bank is offering Rs 5,000 cashback and once again the terms and conditions are the same and the offer is valid till March 11, 2018. Coming to the MacBook Pro customers will get Rs 10,000 as cashback on this, if they use a HDFC debit/credit card for purchase. Additionally for Macs with MRP less than 1 lakh, the cashback will be Rs 5000. This includes Macbook Air, Mac Mini and the iMac with 21.5-inch display and 1.6 GHz dual-core processor. According to the terms and conditions, for all Mac models with an MRP greater than 1 lakh, the cashback will be Rs 10,000.

Finally coming to the Apple iPad, the company will offer Rs 5,000 as cashback to customers who make the purchase using an HDFC Bank debit and credit card. The HDFC terms and conditions also mention that the cashback shall be credited on or before 90 business days from the date of transaction and it will be limited to a maximum of two transactions per card per category during the offer period.

For those who were hoping to buy an Apple iPhone in the New Year, the HDFC Bank cashback offer is a good one, especially on the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series. The Apple Watch cashback offer is also worth considering, since it brings the price down to nearly Rs 24,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd