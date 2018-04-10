Apple iPhone Fest on Amazon India: iPhone X at Rs 79,999, iPhone 6 at Rs 23,999

Amazon India has announced an Apple iPhone Fest from today, that will last until April 16 Amazon India has announced an Apple iPhone Fest from today, that will last until April 16

Amazon India has announced an Apple iPhone Fest from today, April 10 till April 16. Under the sale, Amazon is offering discounts on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 as well as the iPhone SE. Other than discounts, HDFC Bank users can also avail instant discounts worth Rs 5,000 through debit card, credit card and EMI options. Here are the top offers for iPhone on Amazon India.

Starting with Apple iPhone X, this will be available at a price of Rs 79,999 for the base variant, which has 64GB storage. The 256GB variant of the Apple flagship can be bought for Rs 97,999, down from the selling price of Rs 1,02,000. Again there will be instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC bank cards. The iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina HD display. The iPhone X is powered by A11 bionic chip and comes with facial recognition through Face ID. The iPhone X also comes with Animoji as well as 12MP + 12MP dual-rear cameras with OIS.

The iPhone SE can be bought at Rs 17,999, for the 32GB storage variant as part of the Amazon Apple sale. The iPhone SE can be bought at Rs 17,999, for the 32GB storage variant as part of the Amazon Apple sale.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE discounts

The older iPhones are the most affordable options in the list on Amazon’s sale. Amazon will offer the 32GB variant of the iPhone 6s Plus at Rs 37,999, down from Rs 49,000. Also, the iPhone 6s, which was originally worth Rs 40,000 for the 32GB storage option, will be available at Rs 33,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the 32GB version of the iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 23,999, down from Rs 29,500. This is the cheapest iPhone with a 4.7-inch display on the list, though it comes with the older 8MP rear camera.

The older iPhones are the most affordable options in the list on Amazon’s sale. The older iPhones are the most affordable options in the list on Amazon’s sale.

The iPhone SE can be bought at Rs 17,999 for the 32GB storage variant. Apple iPhone SE is the cheapest device on the list, and it comes with a 4-inch display, 12MP rear camera as well. For those who want an iPhone for less than Rs 20,000, the iPhone SE remains a good option.

Apple iPhone 8 at price of Rs 54,999

Amazon has also offered price cuts on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The 64GB iPhone 8 variant is now available at Rs 54,999. Under the offer, the 256GB iPhone 8 option will be worth Rs 68,999. The iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 65,999. The 256GB storage option can be purchased Rs 79,999.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 Plus review

On the specifications front, the iPhone 8 sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, while the iPhone 8 Plus has a bigger 5.5-inch screen size. Both phones are designed with a glass body, feature aluminium frames on the side and support wireless charging. These iPhones run on Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. While the iPhone 8 sports a 12MP rear camera, the iPhone 8 Plus comes with 12MP + 12MP dual-rear cameras. Both phones sport a 7MP selfie lens.

Read more: Apple iPhone X review: The best iPhone no doubt, but be careful

Apple iPhone 7 at price of Rs 41,999

The iPhone 7 is also available for offers, and can be purchased from Rs 41,999. But this price is for the 32GB variant. For the 128GB variant, consumers can get it at Rs 54,999. The 256GB storage option of the iPhone 7 can be bought for Rs 58,350 under the offer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd