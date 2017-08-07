Apple iPhone 8 won’t be cheap, reveals Foxconn employee: Report

Apple iPhone 8 won’t come cheap thanks to low yields of OLED display, revealed Foxconn vice president Luo Zhongsheng in a Weibo post. Apple iPhone 8 won’t come cheap thanks to low yields of OLED display, revealed Foxconn vice president Luo Zhongsheng in a Weibo post.

Apple iPhone 8 won’t come cheap thanks to low yields of OLED display, revealed Foxconn vice president Luo Zhongsheng in a Weibo post. According to the post (which has now been deleted), the OLED yield is 60 per cent given the cost of cutting the display in non-uniform size is high. He also confirms that OLED panels for iPhone are being made Samsung Display. MyDrivers put out a screenshot of Zhongsheng’s Weibo post.

Separately, iPhone 8 cases in white, black, and a new copper gold variant have been leaked in a Weibo post as well. Of course, the latest information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official information on colour variants of iPhone 8. The dummy cases reveal that iPhone 8 will have dual rear cameras aligned vertically. Flash unit will be placed between two camera lenses, supposed to help with Apple’s augmented reality ambitions.

Apple iPhone 8, along with iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are expected to be announced in September. Rod Hall, Apple analyst at JP Morgan expects the average selling price of iPhone 8 will be increased to $1100 (or approx Rs 70,873). Apple blogger John Gruber, on the other hand, has claimed that the upcoming iPhone could end up costing $1200 ( or approx Rs 77,332) for the entry-level version. If true, this would make it the company’s most expensive phone till date.

The year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone for Apple. The iPhone 8 will feature a bezel-less OLED display, and Apple could ditch TouchID in the latest iPhone. Reports have indicated that iPhone 8 will be capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 frames per second. Apple iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will be successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They’re rumoured to sport an all-glass back, and support wireless charging.

