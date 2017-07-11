Apple iPhone 8 with OLED display may start at $1200, says new report

Apple iPhone 8 might be priced upwards of 00 (or approx Rs 77,832), according to prominent writer and podcaster John Gruber. Apple iPhone 8 might be priced upwards of 00 (or approx Rs 77,832), according to prominent writer and podcaster John Gruber.

Apple iPhone 8 might be priced upwards of $1200 (or approx Rs 77,832), according to prominent writer and podcaster John Gruber. That’s way above the entry price for an iPhone 7, which costs $650 (or approx Rs 41,915) and above.

In a blog post, Gruber predicts that the upcoming iPhone 8 will cost $1200 (or approx Rs 77,832) for the 64GB model and $1299 (or approx Rs 83,776) for a 256GB variant. While several reports suggest the iPhone 8 might cost $1000 (or approx Rs 64,880), Gruber believes the flagship may start at $1200 (or approx Rs 77,832).

“$1,500 as a starting price is probably way too high. But I think $1,200 is quite likely as the starting price, with the high-end model at $1,300 or $1,400”, Gruber wrote.

Gruber, who is known for breaking several Apple-related stories in the past, claims the iPhone 8 will sell for a high record price due to high demand and a constrained supply because of supply issues.

“It sounds to me like the OLED iPhone is a phone which Apple can’t make 40 million of per quarter, at least not today. And if that’s true, that means it should be more expensive. Not should in any moral sense, but simply because that’s how the principle of supply and demand works. When supply is constrained and demand is high, prices go higher. The higher prices alleviate demand,” Gruber explained.

In the past, Gruber correctly predicted that the Gold version of the first-generation Apple Watch would be priced around $9,999 ( or approx Rs. 644, 685). This doesn’t mean that Apple will only offer the iPhone 8, which is expected to cost a couple of dollars more than its predecessor. The company is likely to launch the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, which may be priced similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The new phones will see marginal upgrades over their predecessors.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8: Glass back, bezelless display, new Functional Area, and more

“The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus sound like exactly what you’d expect from an S model year: same form factors as last year, with upgraded components and a new A-series system on a chip. There is no reason to expect these phones to cost less than today’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus do. If Apple were going to sell the fancy new OLED iPhone Deluxe at the same prices as today’s iPhone 7 models, there would be no 7S or 7S Plus — they would just keep the existing 7 and 7 Plus and lower their prices by $100”.

Noted KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes both the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will sport LCD screens. Apple will likely to show off the iPhone 8 along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus sometime in September.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd