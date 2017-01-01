Apple iPhone 8 with 5.8-inch AMOLED display in works: Report

Apple iPhone 8 could sport a 5.8-inch display with an AMOLED screen, according to leaks. (Source: AP ) Apple iPhone 8 could sport a 5.8-inch display with an AMOLED screen, according to leaks. (Source: AP )

Apple is working on a larger display version of the iPhone 8, and it looks like there will be three different sizes for this phone. According to a report in DigiTimes, Samsung is going to be the exclusive supplier for AMOLED panels in the new iPhone series, and the report quotes Taiwan-based supply sources for the same.

The report claims Apple will have three size options. There will the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch size iPhones ,which will have the TFT-LCD panels that Apple has always used. Finally there will be a 5.8-inch one with an AMOLED display, and according to the supply chain sources global shipments of this bigger iPhone are estimated at 60-70 million units.

Given that Samsung is the AMOLED supplier, there are rumours Apple will finally introduce a version of the iPhone with a dual-curved edge display similar to the S7 edge or Note 7 phone, but that remains to be seen. It was earlier reported that Apple is cutting production for the iPhone in January-March quarter.

Another report in The Korean Herald also said Apple will use Samsung-made curved plastic OLED panels for the iPhone 8. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said in the past the new iPhone 8 will have an all-glass body as well, and that Apple is likely to go for an OLED display.

According to the report in Korean media, Apple has placed an order for Samsung to produce curved plastic OLED displays in millions. It is believed the curved, plastic OLED display will be wrapped around the edges to create a bezel-less design.

Additionally well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (KGI Securities) has said iPhone 8 will sport a wireless charging system similar to the one on Apple Watches. Kuo said the expected glass body of the iPhone 8 will help achieve faster speeds in wireless charging with ‘minimum disruption from frequency interference’.

Apple iPhone 8 will be the tenth anniversary iPhone from the company; the first iPhone was introduced in 2007. According to the rumour mill, Apple is planning something big for this anniversary, and will likely skip the ‘s’ branding this time.

