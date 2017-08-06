Apple iPhone 8 wireless charging, OLED display and more: Here’s all we know so far

The new iPhone is expected to come with features like TouchID and FaceID, a bezel-less display and dual rear cameras to promote augmented reality (File Photo) The new iPhone is expected to come with features like TouchID and FaceID, a bezel-less display and dual rear cameras to promote augmented reality (File Photo)

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 8 in September, which is in line with the company’s traditional launch schedule for a new iPhone. According to JP Morgan, the upcoming iPhone will be available in limited quantities at the time of the launch. The analyst also believes that the iPhone 8 will be sold at a slightly higher price.

The higher price of the flagship phone seems to suggest the increased cost in manufacturing the iPhone 8. If Apple blogger John Gruber is to be believed, the iPhone 8 could end up costing almost $1200 (or approx Rs 77,332) for the entry-level version, making it the company’s most expensive phone till date.

This year will mark 10 years of the Apple iPhone. This phone will be unveiled as a special anniversary edition. First launched in 2007, Apple has revolutionised the smartphone market with its features, and is expected to do so with this model. Let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 8:

Apple iPhone 8 will come with a bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED display covering the entire face. To encourage this, it is likely that the company would remove the home button. Pixels of an OLED screen do not need a back light or saving power. This ensures that specific pixels can be turned off for true blacks. This means even with a smaller battery, iPhone 8 will likely offer a better life.

One of the key features to this iPhone is tipped to be wireless charging. This is in line with the expectations that it shall have a glass body, like the Samsung Galaxy S8. One can expect to charge the iPhone 8 with a pad, moving away from the Lightning cable in previous models. The phone is also likely to come with the 3D face recognition technology, known as TouchID that will allow users to unlock the device. It is unclear whether TouchID will come embedded underneath the display, in power button or will get a new position.

According to a report, “there is a high possibility” that Face ID will come with iris authentication and 3-D face authentication technology for unlocking the phone.

In terms of performance, Apple traditionally releases a new system-on-a-chip (SoC) with the launch of a new iPhone. The iPhone 8 will see the introduction of a 10-nanometer A11 processor. This is a marked improvement from the A10 processor of the iPhone 7, which was 16 nanometer.

The highlight of iPhone 8 will be dual rear cameras, supposed to help with Apple’s augmented reality ambitions. This is expected to enhance the real-time usability for the user. Unlike the iPhone 7 though, both cameras are expected to have optical image stabilisation. The front camera will support 3D images.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be announced along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. These two smartphones will be successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Bulk availability of the new phones is expected from November onwards. Also, iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S will feature glass backs, and wireless charging.

