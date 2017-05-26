Apple iPhone 8 leaked video render shows home button is gone

Apple iPhone 8 renders leaked in new video, and this shows no home button on the front. Apple iPhone 8 renders leaked in new video, and this shows no home button on the front.

Apple iPhone 8 has seen quite a few leaks in these past weeks, including the pictures of the supposed moulds giving a glimpse into the possible design for the upcoming phones. Now a new video render has leaked of the iPhone 8 dummy, which gives a close look at the upcoming smartphone. The video indicates the home button will be removed, and the dual rear camera on this is vertically stacked.

Twitter user and tipster Benjamin Geskin has posted a video render of the iPhone 8 on YouTube channel as well as on his Twitter account. The videos show this iPhone 8 won’t have a home button and also gives a close look at how the device could look like from the sides. The rear camera set up is also seen, and this one is vertically stacked, which is incidentally what we also saw on the leaked moulds.

Once again this, don’t forget this is a ‘dummy’ iPhone 8 and the final device could look nothing like this render. However, there have been several reports saying the iPhone 8 won’t have a home button on the front. The reason for this: Apple iPhone 8 will have a near bezel-less display, which means the company will have to get rid of the home button on the front.

Questions are also being raised about where the iPhone 8’s fingerprint sensor will be placed if the home button disappears.

Some reports have said iPhone 8 will have the Touch ID scanner embedded under the display, but it remains to be seen how this will be implemented. Apple iPhone 8 will also sport an all glass chassis, rather than the aluminium one we’ve seen on the series so far.

Apple is also expected to introduce wireless charging, and an OLED display with its anniversary edition iPhone. Some reports have pegged the iPhone 8 pricing at $870 going up all the way to $1000 for the 256GB version. Others have said, it could start at $1000 itself given an increased cost in components.

Apple will launch the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus together, claim reports. The new iPhone 8 is expected to boost sales for the company, which has seen a drop in iPhone sales thanks to the market maturing and a global slowdown in smartphone sales.

