Apple iPhone 8 unlikely to cost above $1000: Report

Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone isn’t set to launch until the end of the year, but there are plenty of rumours around the device. Apparently, the phone is set to feature an all-new design and could come with a hefty price tag of $1000 (or approx Rs. 65,065). However, analyst Steven Milunovich from UBS believes that the iPhone 8 is unlikely to cost $1000 as has been speculated for quite sometime. In fact, the price won’t cross the $1000 price mark, as it would affect purchase volumes, according to Apple Insider.

According to UBS, the special edition iPhone will be between $70 and $90 more than the iPhone 7 Plus, and the device will eventually end up costing between $850 and $900. Apparently, the 64GB iPhone 8 could cost at $850-$900, while the 256GB model might cost $950 or $1000. Other than the iPhone 8, Apple is expected to announce two more smartphones – the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

This would mean that the base price of the iPhone 8 will be slightly over the iPhone 7s and the Galaxy S8+. However, the iPhone 8 which is said to pack a 5.8-inch display will be competing head-to-head with the Galaxy S8, instead of the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+.

Apple is expected to offer three iPhones this year, with one of the models to feature an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. OLED offers better power efficiency and high contrast ratio over liquid crystal displays (LCD). Apple’s arch rival, Samsung, has been using an OLED screen in its Galaxy smartphones for years. The South Korean giant has used OLED panels for its recently unveiled Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The upcoming iPhone 8 is expected to feature to come with an edge-to-edge OLED display with narrow bezels, just like the Galaxy S8. All three iPhones will feature 3D facial recognition and True Tune display.

