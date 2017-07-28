Apple iPhone 8 trial production started at Foxconn: Report

Foxconn has already started the trial production of iPhone 8, along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. According to a tweet by tipster Benjamin Geskin (who quoted sources from Foxconn), iPhone 8 is not delayed and Foxconn is testing about 200 units of the upcoming phone per day. Foxconn has already started the trial production of iPhone 8, along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. According to a tweet by tipster Benjamin Geskin (who quoted sources from Foxconn), iPhone 8 is not delayed and Foxconn is testing about 200 units of the upcoming phone per day.

Foxconn has already started the trial production of iPhone 8, along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. According to a tweet by tipster Benjamin Geskin (who quoted sources from Foxconn), iPhone 8 is not delayed and Foxconn is testing about 200 units of the upcoming phone per day. “Source: “Zhengzhou Foxconn has started trial production of 3 new iPhones (7s,7s Plus, “8”) About 200 units per day. iPhone 8 is not delayed.” his tweet read.

The latest information corroborates Rod Hall, Apple analyst at JP Morgan’s prediction that Apple will launch the iPhone 8 in September which is in line with the company’s traditional launch schedule for a new iPhone. According to Hall, the upcoming iPhone will be available in limited quantities (2 million units) at the time of the launch, and a slightly higher selling price of $1100 (or approx Rs 70,873).

A separate report in Japanese blog Macokatara contradicts JP Morgan’s forecast and claims that iPhone 8 won’t be launched until the end of this year. We could see Apple unveil its tenth anniversary iPhone 8 in late October or early November. Further, Touch ID won’t be embedded into the power button, it added. According to the report, “there is a high possibility” that Face ID will come with iris authentication and 3-D face authentication technology for unlocking the phone.

Of course, the reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation on the upcoming iPhone. This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about iPhone 8 aka iPhone X. Rumours surrounding the new iPhone have started to get strong as it inches closer to launch. The year 2017 will mark the tenth anniversary of the iPhone for Apple, which makes iPhone 8 a special edition device for the company.

Source: “Zhengzhou Foxconn has started trial production of 3 new iPhones (7s,7s Plus, “8”) About 200 units per day. iPhone 8 is not delayed” — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 24, 2017

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to come with a radical new design change when compared to its predecessors. It will feature a bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED display. It is unclear whether TouchID will come embedded underneath the display or will get a new position.

The highlight of iPhone 8 will be dual rear cameras, supposed to help with Apple’s augmented reality ambitions. Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be announced along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The two smartphones will be successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

