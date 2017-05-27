Apple iPhone 8: Touch ID will be embedded in display, claims leak

Apple has overcome this hurdle, and found a solution to successfully embed the Touch ID into the display of iPhone 8. Apple has overcome this hurdle, and found a solution to successfully embed the Touch ID into the display of iPhone 8.

Apple is said to be facing issues with placement of Touch ID in iPhone 8, and several leaks in the past have suggested that the sensor will be present at the back of its upcoming flagship smartphone.

Now according to report in Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN), via MacRumors, claims Apple has overcome this hurdle, and found a solution to successfully embed the Touch ID into the display of iPhone 8.

EDN quoted sources from Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), who confirmed the development at a technology convention held in Taipei.

Absence of a home button coupled with a redesigned bezel less edge-to-edge OLED display will further boost the screen size of iPhone 8, something a lot of fans might like.

“If true, news of Apple’s on-screen fingerprint recognition solution will come as a relief to watchers tracking the development of Apple’s “tenth anniversary” edition iPhone,” read the MacRumors’ report.

Further, iPhone 8 could come with an adjustable screen ratio of of 18:5:9 instead of previously rumoured 16:9.

“In addition to the fingerprint recognition, the sources claimed the new iPhones will also come with “invisible infrared image sensors to enhance the functionality of the high-pixel camera” and to enable augmented reality functions,” the report added.

Thanks to leaks, we already know that Apple is planning to use 3D sensing technology in the iPhone 8, fueling company’s growing interest in the augmented reality space. Apple will introduce a number of advanced facial recognition features with a 3D camera, which will be capable of taking 3D selfies.

Now according to the latest report, “iris/facial recognition could be used to augment Touch ID via a high pixel-density front-facing camera”.

Apple iPhone 8 will sport an edge-to-edge display with a 5.1-inch screen. It is said to be a complete redesign, with a curved glass back, wireless charging support and some reports claim the “tenth anniversary” iPhone to cost upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs. 64,296).

Apple is expected to announce iPhone 8, along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in the fall. Both the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will be upgraded versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

