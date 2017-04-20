Apple iPhone 8: Touch ID will be at the back, claims new leak

Apple iPhone 8 is said to feature a 5.18-inch edge-to-edge OLED bezel-less display. The smartphone won’t have a home button. Apple iPhone 8 is said to feature a 5.18-inch edge-to-edge OLED bezel-less display. The smartphone won’t have a home button.

Apple is said to be facing issues with placement of Touch ID in iPhone 8, according to reports. Now a new schematic leak claims to have confirmed that Apple will go with Touch ID at the back of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The image, which allegedly reveals chassis of iPhone 8, was shared by Twitter user Sonny Dickson. It mentions dimensions of the device as well. Going by the schematic, Apple iPhone 8 could be 149.501 mm tall and 72.497 mm wide. Previous reports have suggested that Touch ID in iPhone 8 will be embedded in to the display.

Further, the new image has cut-outs for vertical dual rear camera setup at the left and Apple logo. Cut-out for Touch ID is just below the Apple logo. In the image, we can clearly figure out placement for power button but the same can’t be said for volume rocker keys. Is Apple planning to ditch volume rocker buttons? We’ll have to wait until iPhone 8 launches to find that out.

iPhone 8 looks to be taking a new direction pic.twitter.com/mG19bcDYiC — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 19, 2017

The dimensions of iPhone 8 posted by Dickson corroborate with the one earlier put out on Chinese social networking site Weibo (via Slashleaks). Older schematics have Touch ID on the rear panel as well.

Apple iPhone 8 is said to feature a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED bezel-less display. The smartphone won’t have a home button. Other rumoured specifications for of iPhone 8 are a new front camera with 3D sensing capabilities, facial recognition technology and wireless charging. In terms of design, Apple is said to go with glass and metal fusion that we saw on iPhone 4s.

Apple iPhone 8 is quite a special device for Apple given the year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones. Rumours has it that the upcoming flagship will undergo a radical design change. Apple is expected to launch iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus alongside iPhone 8 as well. Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus launched last year.

