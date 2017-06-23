Apple iPhone 8 Touch ID placements could cause shipments to be delayed: Report

pple is struggling to embed Touch ID into iPhone 8 display, according to multiple reports. pple is struggling to embed Touch ID into iPhone 8 display, according to multiple reports.

Apple is struggling to embed Touch ID into iPhone 8 display, according to multiple reports. Now analysts at Cowen & Co. claim that iPhone 8 shipments could get delayed as Apple hasn’t finalised on its Touch ID plans in iPhone 8 yet, as per a memo obtained by CNET. According to Cowen, the delay could be by a month or two, with the smartphone expected to go on sale in Q4. In Q4, Apple as many as 90 million units of iPhone 8 could be up for grabs.

Further, Apple is looking at three possible options for embedding Touch ID in display: “1) thinning the cover glass for the fingerprint area (cover glass cutout), 2) creating a pin hole through the glass for optical or ultrasonic fingerprint sensing, and 3) replacing the AuthenTec Touch ID with a “film” fingerprint sensor that is integrated with the display,” the report reads.

Previously, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Christopher Hemmelgarn, Thomas O’Malley, and Jerry Zhang had predicted that iPhone 8 could me made available in limited quantities at the time of launch. Barclays analysts corroborate Cowen’s claims and say that majority of stock will only be available in Q4 thanks to a more complicated manufacturing process due to new features.

Apple iPhone 8 is said to launch in India, and recently leaked case designs for the smartphone suggest fingerprint scanner will be on the front. It looks like Apple is exploring options for the placement of Touch ID in iPhone 8. The absence of a home button coupled with a redesigned bezel-less edge-to-edge OLED display will further boost the screen size of iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8 is rumoured to come with a 5.8-inch screen. The ‘tenth anniversary edition’ iPhone could undergo a radical design change and comes with features like wireless charging, front-facing 3D camera, dual rear cameras with AR (Augmented Reality) capabilities, as well as a glass back.

Successors to Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are also expected to launch along side iPhone 8. Apple iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus could get the wireless charging support like the iPhone 8 along with waterproof features, reported Nikkei Asian Review.

