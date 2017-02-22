Apple iPhone 8 to use front-facing 3D camera for facial recognition: Report

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to feature ‘revolutionary’ front-facing camera with 3D sensing technology. Apple iPhone 8 is expected to feature ‘revolutionary’ front-facing camera with 3D sensing technology.

Apple is prepping to release a 1oth anniversary iPhone 8 with an OLED display and it is likely to cost upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 67,000). The upcoming smartphone is also going to get an upgraded front-facing camera, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).

Kuo claims the iPhone 8 or “iPhone X” will come with a ‘revolutionary’ front camera that consists of three modules that enable 3D sensing capabilities. The three modules consist of an existing camera module on the current iPhones, an infrared transmitting module, and an infrared receiving module. These new components will enable the camera to find the location and depth of objects placed in front of it.

The analyst says the advanced 3D camera system can be used in some gaming applications that can accurately place a character’s head with that of the user. The combination of front camera and 3D sensor would allow the iPhone to create a 3D selfie. This could give Apple’s Augmented reality plans a major boost in the near future. Kuo says Apple even bring the technology in future iterations.

Apple is expected to include a 1.4-megapixel IR receiver in the infrared receiving model that will detect changes in light signals. The Infrared transmitter will use vertical-cavity-surface-emitting laser technology from Lumentum, while the front camera will be produced by Sony and the IR receiver will be manufactured by Foxconn/Sharp. Kou says the hardware will use 3D algorithms developed by PrimeSense, the same company who helped Microsoft to create the Kinect sensor, which Apple acquired in 2013.

Also read: Apple acquires Israel-based facial recognition start-up RealFace: Report

Kuo further says Apple is years ahead of Android platform in terms of 3D algorithms which will make the 3D camera sensor a unique iPhone feature over the next couple of years. The analyst expects Apple’s advanced camera technology will make its way to the rear cameras on future iPhones in the years to come.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple had acquired Israeli firm RealFace specialises specialising in facial recognition technology. Back in January last year, reports surfaced confirming the acquisition of facial recognition expression analysis firm Emotient for an undisclosed amount.

The Cupertino-based tech giant might ditch the existing TouchID along with the home button, in favour of a facial-recognition 3D laser scanner from the next iPhone. The iPhone 8 is expected to feature edge-to-edge OLED display with glass back. The company is apparently readying the premium iPhone 8, along with the new “iPhone 7s” and “iPhone 7s Plus” in size of 4.7-inch and 5.5-inches, in September.

