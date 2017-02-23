Apple iPhone 8 to launch in 64GB, 256GB storage variants: Report

If the report is to be believed, then Apple will launch its iPhone 8 in just two storage options, which is unlikely given every year we’ve seen three variants. If the report is to be believed, then Apple will launch its iPhone 8 in just two storage options, which is unlikely given every year we’ve seen three variants.

Apple iPhone’s storage space had been a pain point for users, until the Cupertino giant launched iPhone 7 starting at 32GB space. Now, it looks like Apple will bump up the starting storage space for its next-generation of iPhone to 64GB. According to a report in TrendForce, the iPhone 8 will come in two storage variants – 64GB and 256GB. The site quotes information from the supply chain, which reveals iPhone 8 will have 3GB RAM. If the report is to be believed, then Apple will launch its iPhone in just two storage options, which is unlikely given every year we’ve seen three variants.

With the launch of iPhone 7, Apple discontinued 16GB storage space option as its base variant for iPhone. However, for avid iPhone users, space has always been an issue thanks to features such as Live photos, 4K recording, and yes the apps. Plus Apple has never included microSD support in its phones. In fact, Samsung was forced to bring back the microSD slot in the Galaxy S7, and even highlighted that as a key feature when the phone launched. Also, the iCloud storage is a bit more expensive compared to other cloud storage services.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Notably, the price difference between different storage options of iPhone 7 in India is around Rs 10,000. Apple charges Rs 10,000 extra as it steps up the storage space in its iPhone. Apple iPhone 7 was launched at Rs 60,000 for 32GB space while 128GB and 256GB cost Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively.

According to reports, the new iPhone 8 is likely to cost above $1000 (Rs 66,845 appr0x) thanks to OLED display. The OLED display will cost Apple twice as much as the LCD display used in the current generation iPhone, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, according to a report in Fast Company. But this is the top-end model of iPhone 8 we’re talking about here.

Apple is said to be working on three iPhone 8 models – the biggest will be a 5.8-inch iPhone, along with the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone. Reports suggest the iPhone maker will ditch the aluminum back cover for a return to the “glass sandwich” design. The iPhone 8 is expected to feature edge-to-edge OLED display with glass back.

Read: Apple iPhone 8 to use front-facing 3D camera for facial recognition: Report

Apple is celebrating its 10th anniversary of iPhones this year and its next-generation device will be radically different from iPhones launched until now. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the upcoming smartphone is also going to get an upgraded front-facing camera. Kuo claims the iPhone 8 or “iPhone X” will come with a ‘revolutionary’ front camera that consists of three modules that enable 3D sensing capabilities.

Other report suggest iPhone 8 will ship with wireless charging technology. iPhone will have a receiver inside it, which will connect to a transmitter plugged into a wall socket to charge the device. The iPhone 8 will charge wirelessly as long as you are within 15 feet of the transmitter. Apple is expected to introduce facial recognition in the iPhone as well.

Further according to a report in Barren’s Tech Radar, Apple is said to start the production of its upcoming flagship smartphone earlier than expected.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd