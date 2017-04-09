Apple iPhone 8 to include Smart Connector for wireless charging, VR/AR accessories: Report

Apple currently uses the Smart Connector on the company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup. Apple currently uses the Smart Connector on the company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup.

A new report from Israeli site The Verifier claims that Apple’s next-generation iPhone 8 will include a Smart Connector for inductive “wireless” charging. The Smart Connector will apparently also support for accessories synced to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) as well.

It’s worth mentioning that Apple currently uses the Smart Connector on the company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup. The Smart Connector on iPad Pro models is basically designed to support accessories, like keyboards. The magnetic Smart Connector was first debuted on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2015.

This isn’t the first time that an iPhone has been rumoured to come with a Smart Connector. Last year, before the launch of the iPhone 7 Plus, an alleged image of the device was cropped up which showed the phone with the connector built in.

Additionally, it’s been long rumoured that Apple will be adding wireless charging capabilities to the iPhone 8, and Reuters has also reported that they have cited a person with knowledge of the matter that Apple has at least five different groups working on wireless charging within the company. Just to refresh your memory, Apple recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium, a group of 214 companies dedicated to promoting wireless charging through its “Qi” standard.

The Verifier also reports that the Smart Connector on the iPhone 8 would also be used for augmented and virtual reality applications and accessories, while it notes that a new version of the Apple TV is in the works. Apparently, it may also come with support for AR/VR capabilities.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 8 in September; however, according to the Economic Daily News the device could be delayed by weeks due to difficulties related to the 3D sensing technology and curved OLED panels rumoured to debut on the phone. The anticipated device is said to feature an all-new design and edge-to-edge OLED display. It is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8, as it may not feature a physical home button. Plus, the Touch ID might be embedded under the True Tone display.

