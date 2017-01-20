Apple iPhone 8 to include facial recognition, wireless charging: Report

Apple iPhone 8 to feature facial recognition, wireless charging and an OLED display, claim analysts. (Source: AP ) Apple iPhone 8 to feature facial recognition, wireless charging and an OLED display, claim analysts. (Source: AP )

Apple iPhone 8 might just get some form of facial recognition features, coupled with wireless charging, according to an investor note shared by financial services firm Cowen and Company. The note was shared with investors and Business Insider has published details from the same.

The note by analyst Timothy Arcuri says Apple will introduce facial recognition which will be powered by a new infrared sensor on the front camera, and the report is based on supply chain sources. The investor note also says three iPhone models are coming in September in 2017, which is in line with what other analysts and leaks are saying.

So the iPhone 8 series will look like this: the biggest will be a 5.8-inch iPhone, along with the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone. And yes, the report also says the OLED display will be introduced, and the biggest version will have a “wraparound” design with the Touch ID being under the glass.

It will be interesting to see Apple introduce facial recognition in the iPhone, although how Cupertino implements it and what sort of use cases are added for this feature will make a big difference. Samsung had introduced iris scanner with the ill-fate Galaxy Note 7, and we’ll have to see if this makes an appearance on the Galaxy S8 or not.

The fact that Apple is looking to introduce facial recognition in the next iPhone is something new, although the bigger OLED display coupled with wireless charging have been reported. Other leaks have indicated Apple will redesign the iPhone 8 completely and go back to an all glass body sandwiched in a steel frame on the side similar to the iPhone 4s series.

According to earlier reports, Apple will rely on Samsung for the OLED, although LG and Sharp are expected to supply panels as well. However, a Bloomberg report had suggested Apple might not have enough suppliers to satiate the demand for these OLED panels, and there could be a constraint.

The iPhone 8 is supposed to sport a bezel-less design, according to reports, although it is not clear if Apple will introduce OLED on all three versions or just keep it for the bigger 5.8-inch version of the phone.

While the iPhone 8 will be a big deal given it is the 10th anniversary of the famed smartphone, analysts expect iPhone sales to drop 2017, with numbers going up in the quarters after the new devices are launched. Apple iPhone 7 series has been seen as an incremental upgrade, and is not expected to boost sales for the company.

