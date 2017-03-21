Apple iPhone 8 to have ‘water drop design’ as homage to first iPhone: Report

Apple’s iPhone 8, will have a ‘water drop’ design similar to the original iPhone, claims a new report from Korea. (Source: Reuters) Apple’s iPhone 8, will have a ‘water drop’ design similar to the original iPhone, claims a new report from Korea. (Source: Reuters)

Apple’s iPhone 8, which is expected to launch in September 2017, will have a ‘water drop’ design similar to the original iPhone, claims a new report from Korea’s ETNews. The 2017 iPhone marks the tenth year of the iPhone, and Apple is expected to launch three variants of the device. The iPhone X or the iPhone 8 could be the anniversary edition and will sport a 5.8-inch OLED display. Reports have said the iPhone 8 might be priced up to $1000.

The latest report from ETNews claims, Apple is using a 3D glass material on the back of the new iPhone 8, which will be curved around the top, bottom, left and right edges. The report says the back design will be closer to the original iPhone model. Now we’ve already seen several reports and analyst notes claim Apple is overhauling the design of the iPhone 8 for a glass body, so this is not surprising.

According to reports, Apple iPhone 8 will have an glass chassis, similar to the iPhone 4S, and ditches the aluminium body that we’ve seen on the iPhone 5 and above. Apple is also expected to get rid of the home button on the new iPhone.

Interestingly the new report also claims the display on the new iPhone won’t be the same edge curved display, we’ll see on the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones. However, the iPhone 8 will come sport an OLED display, with Apple expected to ditch the LCD panel on the high-end version of the new iPhone.

Another report on Japanese blog Macotakara has claimed the 10th anniversary edition will be called the “iPhone Edition”, and not iPhone 8. Macotakara had earlier claimed the iPhone 8 will come along with iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The report also said Apple is testing different models of the iPhone and some are without the home button, while others have different materials for design including glass, aluminum, and white ceramic.

Apple iPhone 8 or the iPhone edition version will come with support for wireless charging as well, according to earlier leaks. Another report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed the iPhone 8 will ditch the Lightning Port for charging and instead go with the Type-C USB charging port. WSJ quoted people familiar with Apple’s plan.

