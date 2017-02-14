Apple iPhone 8 to get same display size as iPhone 7, will pack bigger battery: Report

Apple’s next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel. Apple’s next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel.

Apple iPhone 8 is still far from launch, but rumours around the smartphone do not seem to dampen. The latest one comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says iPhone 8’s battery will be as big as that in iPhone 7 Plus; packed in a smaller form factor of 4.7-inch. According to Kuo, the Cupertino giant will modify iPhone 8’s design to incorporate a larger battery. The 4.7-inch iPhone 8/x is said to come with a 2,700 mAh battery, while the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus is backed by a 2,900 mAh battery.

Kuo’s statement reads, “As battery material tech isn’t likely to see major breakthroughs in the next 3-5 years, mainboard area can only be reduced via stacked SLP, which makes space for larger battery and extended usage time. Thanks to stacked SLP, we expect the OLED iPhone to have similar dimensions to a 4.7” TFT-LCD iPhone, and have comparable battery capacity (equipped with around 2,700 mAh L-shaped 2-cell battery pack) to a 5.5” TFT-LCD iPhone. The battery life of the OLED iPhone could be better than that of the 5.5” TFT-LCD model as OLED panels are more energy-efficient than their TFT-LCD counterparts.”

Apple’s next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel. The design overhaul comes as Apple is celebrating the tenth anniversary of iPhones this year. The bigger battery in iPhone 8 will be accompanied by wireless charging technology, one that will enable users to charge the phone without having to plug it in. While OLED displays are said to be energy-efficient, features such as improved 3D Touch and facial recognition technology will need to be coupled with a solid battery backup.

According to The Korean Herald, Apple has placed an order for 60 million OLED panels Samsung Display for the upcoming iPhone 8. The Cupertino giant is said to start the production of its upcoming flagship smartphone iPhone 8 earlier than expected, says a report in Barren’s Tech radar. According to an investor note shared by financial services firm Cowen and Company, Apple’s facial recognition will be powered by a new infrared sensor on the front camera of iPhone 8.

Apple is said to be working on three iPhone 8 models – the biggest will be a 5.8-inch iPhone, along with the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone. Reports suggest the iPhone maker will ditch the aluminum back cover for a return to the “glass sandwich” design. “The iPhone 8 won’t be able to buck a trend that’s seeing customers increasingly choose older devices, like the iPhone 6s, instead of newer handsets, like the iPhone 7,” Fortune quoted Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz as saying earlier this year.

