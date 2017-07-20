Apple iPhone 8 to cost $1100, launch set for September: Report

Apple iPhone 8 could launch sooner than expected, claims a new report. Apple iPhone 8 could launch sooner than expected, claims a new report.

Reports have been swirling for weeks, suggesting the iPhone 8 might not get launched on due date. Now JP Morgan says Apple iPhone 8 isn’t delayed, as speculated.

Rod Hall, Apple analyst at JP Morgan, expects Apple to launch the iPhone 8 in September which is in line with the company’s traditional launch schedule for a new iPhone. However, the report also speculated that there will be supply issues during the launch window.

“We do not believe that Apple’s production schedule is still changing materially with most current delay reports simply dated reverberations of decisions Apple made back in the spring”, JP Morgan’s Apple analyst Rod Hall said in a note to investors. “We expect a small amount of late September EMS output for the Pro model and then ramping production through October with target output levels achieved in late October/early November.”

Based on Rod Hall’s prediction, it looks like the release date of the iPhone 8 has not been delayed, but will only be available in limited quantities. JP Morgan has adjusted the forecast of the iPhone 8 from 9 million to 2 million units. The analyst also believes that the iPhone 8 will be sold at a slightly higher price.

Rod Hall expects the average selling price will be increased by $100 (or approx Rs 6443) to $1100 (or approx Rs 70,873). The higher price of the flagship phone seems to suggest the increased cost in manufacturing the iPhone 8. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 8 will cost more than the iPhone 7 Plus, which costs around Rs 63,930. Earlier this month, Apple blogger John Gruber claimed that the iPhone 8 could end up costing $1200 ( or approx Rs 77,332) for the entry-level version, making it the company’s most expensive phone till date.

2017 has been a special year for Apple and the company will mark the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. The iPhone X, iPhone 8, or whatever the phone ends up being called at the end, will be a different looking device. It will come with a bezel-less OLED display covering the entire face, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. TouchID will be either move to a new place or come embedded underneath the display. The phone will likely to come with the 3D face recognition technology that will allow users to unlock the device.

Additionally, Apple will be making a major push into the augmented reality space with the new flagship. Apple iPhone 8 is expected to announced this fall, along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. At the same time, there are rumours of Apple planning to introduce the second-generation iPhone SE at an event that’s going to take place next month.

