Apple iPhone 8 to come in new ‘mirror-like’ finish, says report

Apple will likely release the iPhone 8 along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September. (Image credit: Benjamin Geskin/Twitter) Apple will likely release the iPhone 8 along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September. (Image credit: Benjamin Geskin/Twitter)

The iPhone 8 is expected to be a revamped device with an all-screen front, curved glass, OLED screen, wireless charging, and much more. This has naturally excited Apple fans, though a lot is still unknown about the tenth anniversary iPhone. Now, designer-turned-leakster Benjamin Geskin claims the iPhone 8 will come in four colours – one of which will have a mirror-like finish.

Benhamin has posted an image of the iPhone in a mirror-like reflective case on Twitter. It appears as if one of the options could look like the HTC U 11, which has mirror-like reflective properties. That’s probably something Apple would like to offer to its iPhone users. While we could not verify the validity of Benhamin’s claims, there’s a possibility to see a ‘mirror-like’ option. Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 7 Plus in a glossy mirror-like finish, which unfortunately attracts smudges.

Interestingly neither Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman or Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI so far mention that the iPhone 8 will be made available in a plethora of colours. In fact Kuo noted in its report that the iPhone 8 will offered in less colour options than the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus to maintain its”boutique” image.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 rumours: 3D scanning for face recognition, no Touch ID and more

2017 OLED iPhone – four colors. New one – mirror like. pic.twitter.com/BFBBpBQ2Vm — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 8, 2017

Meanwhile, it seems that Apple is planning to use OLED displays in all of its iPhones from the second half of 2018. Nikkei Asian Review is claiming to have spoken with two “industry sources” who say Apple has already started to design the new iPhones for 2018. This year, Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 8 with the OLED screen, along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, both of which are thought to come with LCD screens. Apple will likely unveil all three iPhones in the September-October timeframe.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd