Apple iPhone 8 to sport higher rating for water, dust resistance: Report

Apple iPhone 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones for the year 2017 and leaks around the device have just started to pour in. According to a report in The Investor, iPhone 8 along with Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with the highest level of dust and water resistance. The site quoted an anonymous industry source who said, “Apple’s iPhone 8 will feature the IP68 rating protection as part of drastic upgrades marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year.”

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to come with a radical design change as compared to its predecessors, especially since 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of iPhone. Samsung Galaxy S7 series which was launched last year, also bear the same IP68 rating making the smartphones submersible in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Apple decided to go with water and dust resistance for its smartphones when it launched iPhone 7. Both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are come with an IP67 rating, which means the devices are dust-resistant, and can be dropped in water deeper than one metre. However, water-resistance doesn’t mean you can take iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus for a long swim in the pool and Apple still doesn’t cover liquid damage.

Other rumours around Apple iPhone 8 suggest the Cupertino-giant will ditch the aluminum back cover for a return to the “glass sandwich” design. According to reports, iPhone 8 will be made using a stainless steel frame to hold together two glass panels similar to iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s designs.

Apple is said to be working on three new iPhone models for this year, including iPhone 8, as well as the successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Japanese blog Macotakara reports all three iPhones will boast identical specifications, citing sources within Apple’s Taiwanese supply chain.

Meanwhile, a recent report in the Wall Street Journal claimed Apple is currently testing more than 10 different prototypes of the next-generation iPhone. At least one of the prototypes is said to feature a curved OLED display with no bezels — similar to that of Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

