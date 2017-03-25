Apple iPhone 8 to be available in limited quantities after launch: Report

Apple iPhone Edition is expected to come with a major design overhaul given the year 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of iPhones. Apple iPhone Edition is expected to come with a major design overhaul given the year 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of iPhones.

Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone dubbed as ‘iPhone Edition’ and not iPhone 8, will be available in limited quantities after the September launch, with majority of stock expected by late fourth quarter. Apart from iPhone Edition, the Cupertino technology giant will launch two more iPhones at its upcoming event called iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

“Suppliers generally had good things to say about the upcoming iPhone 8 launch (for our purposes iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone Pro) as new features drive a more complicated manufacturing process and higher ASPs. We now believe that all three devices will feature wireless charging and will all be launched in the normal September timeframe, although the majority of iPhone Pro volumes may not be available until Q4,” according to research from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Christopher Hemmelgarn, Thomas O’Malley, and Jerry Zhang via MacRumors.

The report is in conflict with Macotakara’s earlier claims the iPhone Edition, along with iPhone 7s and 7s Plus won’t be available until much later once they’re launched. Further, Barclays analysts claim all three iPhone models will feature wireless charging though the charging accessories will be sold separately.

Apple iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are said to be minor updates over their predecessors. iPhone Edition, on the other hand, is expected to come with a major design overhaul given the year 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of iPhones.

Apple iPhone Edition could be the most expensive iPhone ever, costing over $1000 (Rs 67,000 approx). It is rumoured to feature a curved 5.8-inch OLED display, out of which only 5.15-inches will be usable screen. There will be no physical home button and Touch ID will be embedded in the display. Apple could stick with dual rear camera setup as we saw on iPhone 7 Plus and there will be a front-facing 3D sensor module.

Further Apple iPhone Edition is said to come with a ‘water drop’ design similar to the original iPhone, according to a report from Korea’s ETNews. It claims Apple is using a 3D glass material on the back of the new iPhone 8, which will be curved around the top, bottom, left and right edges. iPhone Edition will have an glass chassis, similar to the iPhone 4S, and ditches the aluminium body that we’ve seen on the iPhone 5 and above.

