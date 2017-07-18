Apple iPhone 8 September launch could be delayed to October due to OLED production: Report

Apple’s next-generation iPhone (OLED version) or iPhone 8 could get launched in October instead of September. Apple’s next-generation iPhone (OLED version) or iPhone 8 could get launched in October instead of September.

Apple’s next-generation iPhone (OLED version) or iPhone 8 could get launched in October instead of September. According to a note by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, the push could lead to weaker sales for Apple in its September quarter, though the company could see big December and March quarters thanks to a higher expected price-tag for iPhone 8. This means that iPhone supercycle of sales will most likely be pushed to 2018, believes Huberty. Previous reports have hinted a $1000 price-tag for the new iPhone.

“In light of the most meaningful feature and technology upgrades in iPhone’s history — including OLED displays, wireless charging, and 3D sensors for AR — we believe it’s reasonable to assume the new, higher-priced OLED iPhone ships in October rather than September,” a Business Insider report quoted Huberty.

Apple is expected to unveil the successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus along with iPhone 8 as well. iPhone 7s is expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, while the 7s Plus could come with a bigger 5.5-inch LCD screen. Apple iPhone 8, which is company’s 10th anniversary edition smartphone, is said to sport a near bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED display. According to Huberty, a new OLED display could “spur a “supercycle” of sales, as there is a buildup of current iPhone users waiting for a compelling new model before they upgrade.”

Ahead of launch, we’ve seen a number of leaks revealing design and specifications of iPhone 8 so far. It looks like placement of Touch ID in the upcoming device remains a challenge for the iPhone-maker, which is apparently yet to decide whether it will be embedded inside the display or in the home button. A recent report in Forbes has hinted that power button will double up as Touch ID sensor, though we don’t have an official confirmation on the same.

Apple iPhone 8’s final design (based on CAD files) was put out by Forbes’ Gordon Kelly, who worked with iPhone case designer firm Nodus on the same. The leak suggests that Apple iPhone 8 will have no bezels on the sides, though some space on top will be dedicated for front camera, and sensors. iPhone 8 will have a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. According to the report, the reason for this design change is the push into AR.

