Apple iPhone 8 schematics reveal bezel-less front and rear TouchID

Apple is expected to announce an all-new iPhone 8 this year, one that will mark the 10-year anniversary since the first iPhone was launched. Apple is expected to announce an all-new iPhone 8 this year, one that will mark the 10-year anniversary since the first iPhone was launched.

An alleged schematics of an iPhone 8 has emerged online, offering what could be the best look yet at the upcoming flagship smartphone. The leaked image has been posted on a Chinese social networking site Weibo (via Slashleaks) and is supposed to have come from inside Foxconn, which also happens to be the manufacturing partner for Apple.

The schematics gives us a closer look at the upcoming iPhone 8. As you can see, the screen dominates the front side of the device, similar to that of the Galaxy S8. Compared to an iPhone 7, the top and bottom bezels are significantly smaller. On the back, the dual rear camera system and flash is stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Also, you can see the a Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the Apple logo.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8: OLED display, possible launch delay and other rumours

The rendering is supposed to be a third reversion of the Engineering Validation Test (EVT). Basically the EVT is an early stage in the company’s product development cycle, meaning the device has to be passed through Design Validation Test and Production Validation Test stages before it is finalized.

#Apple – #iPhone8 – Alleged iPhone 8 schematics shows vertical dual camera setup and Home button on the back http://t.co/VaZAZK700T pic.twitter.com/vU6yZtPkde — /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) April 13, 2017

As seen in the purposed schematics, the location of the TouchID does corroborate a recent report which revealed that Apple was facing design issues with integrating the fingerprint sensor below the display on the iPhone 8 and the company might relocate the Touch ID to the rear side instead.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 unlikely to cost above $1000: Report

Apple is expected to announce an all-new iPhone 8 this year, one that will mark the 10-year anniversary since the first iPhone was launched. The iPhone 8 is said to come with an edge-to-edge screen with no bezels. Reports also suggest that Apple plans to add a new front-facing camera with 3D sensing capabilities, water resistance, and it won’t have the home button. The company might also release the successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus later this year.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd