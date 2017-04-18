Apple iPhone 8 schematics leaked, reveal thin side bezels: Report

Apple iPhone 8 will have extremely thin bezels on the sides, measuring just 4 mm and a 2.5D glass coating on top of display. Apple iPhone 8 will have extremely thin bezels on the sides, measuring just 4 mm and a 2.5D glass coating on top of display.

New schematics, claimed to be that of Apple iPhone 8 have been leaked on Weibo and picked up by MacRumors. The latest schematic confirms the display will dominate Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, which will be 137.54 mm tall and 67.54 mm wide.

Further, iPhone 8 will have extremely thin bezels on the sides, measuring just 4 mm and a 2.5D glass coating on top of display. The leaked schematics reveal Apple iPhone 8 will have a 5.768-inch OLED display. Earlier rumours have indicated that iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch display, out of which 5.15-inch will be available for usage.

Apple iPhone 8 is said to come with a radical new design given the year 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of iPhone. The successor to iPhone 7 could have the power button on right side, while volume rocker keys along with the silent key will be placed on the left.

The dual rear camera set up is said to be placed vertically on the left, unlike iPhone 7 Plus which had the setup horizontally. However, what’s interesting is that the flash could be placed between the dual camera lens. This kind of a setup is supposed to help with 3D as well as Augmented Reality (AR) features.

In the recent past, we’ve seen a lot of reports on how Apple is working on AR and VR technologies. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in the past that he thinks Augmented Reality will be bigger than Virtual Reality.

The leaked schematics also show series of sensors on the front: camera lens, earpiece, ambient light as well as 3D sensor. Apple is planning to use 3D sensing technology in the iPhone 8 for AR purposes, according to reports. Additionally, the Touch ID in iPhone 8 will be placed below OLED display with the physical home button on the way out. However, separate reports indicate Apple is facing design issues with integrating the fingerprint sensor below the display on the iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are said to launch along side iPhone 8. Apple is said to stick with an OLED display just for the iPhone 8. With iPhone 8, the company will return to a glass and metal design that we saw on iPhone 4s.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd