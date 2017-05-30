Apple iPhone 8’s display ratio to change, camera to support AR apps: Report

Apple will also change the shape of the iPhone 8’s display, claim the reports. (Representational image of iPhone 7 Plus. Source: AP) Apple will also change the shape of the iPhone 8’s display, claim the reports. (Representational image of iPhone 7 Plus. Source: AP)

Apple’s iPhone 8 will see a change in the shape, and support for augmented reality (AR) applications, according to reports based out of supply chain sources from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TMSC). The DigiTimes is reporting this based on China’s Economic Daily News, which has quoted sources from TMSC which is one of Apple’s supply chain companies.

According to the report in Economic Daily News, Apple is changing the display aspect ratio to 18.5:9 from the earlier 16:9 as it adds a display with slimmer bezels on the sides, top and bottom. Also the report claims the fingerprint scanner will be an optical one, which is embedded within the display, and the home button will be removed from the iPhone. This is in contrast to earlier reports which have claimed Apple still trying to figure out how embed the TouchID inside the display.

Finally, the report also adds that Apple iPhone 8 will add “invisible infrared image sensors” and the camera will be able to support Augmented Reality (AR) applications.

Now in the past we’ve heard Apple CEO Tim Cook talk about how Augmented Reality is the next thing and the future, and that Cupertino really believes in this technology. Reports have also indicated that Apple has its own secret unit working on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

A report on Bloomberg had said Apple is working on on AR glasses, which could connect wirelessly to the iPhone and beam content to the user. Although we’ll have to wait and see if AR makes an appearance on the iPhone 8. Apple typically takes time to launch a new technology on its iPhones, spending years in research and development.

The display ratio change shouldn’t come as a surprise. There have been several reports indicating Apple iPhone 8 will have a special 5.8-inch OLED display with reduced bezels on the side. This also means Apple can fit a bigger display in a smaller body size, and the iPhone 8 might actually be smaller in overall size compared to the iPhone 7s.

Reports also indicate Apple is working on its own Neural engine for AI computing on smartphones, as well as its own GPU, but these won’t likely be part of iPhone 8. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 8 along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus in September.

